Attorney General Jeff Sessions finds himself in hot water, after the Washington Post dropped a bombshell report Wednesday night showing Sessions denying under oath that he met with any Russian officials during the campaign — despite the fact that he indeed allegedly met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

During Sessions' confirmation hearings, Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) asked Sessions what he would do if he found out anyone connected to President Donald Trump's campaign had contact with Russia.

"If there is any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign, what would you do?" Franken asked Sessions during the hearing.

Video of Sessions under oath denying he had any contacts with the Russians during the campaign https://t.co/cnbAP187dZ

To which Sessions responded, "I have been called a surrogate at a time or two during that campaign, and I did not have communications with the Russians, and I'm unable to comment on it."

Since the news broke, Sessions has denied that he committed perjury, or in layman's terms, lied under oath.

"I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign," Sessions said Wednesday night through a spokeswoman. "I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false."

Statement from Attorney General Sessions:

Sessions himself again denied discussing the campaign with Kislyak in an ambush interview with NBC News.

Moments ago Jeff Sessions responded to reports on Russia. https://t.co/iZKIsSPDpX

"I have not met with any Russians at any time to discuss any political campaign, and those remarks are unbelievable to me and false," Sessions said. "I don't have anything else to say about that."