As expected, H&M's Paris Fashion Week runway show was not to be missed thanks to runway appearances by Gigi and Bella Hadid and famous faces front row including N .

Fashion's most famous sisters stormed the runway at H&M's first ever "see now, buy now" runway hand-in-hand as Bella's ex, The Weeknd, watched on (he was on-hand to perform, not being a creepy ex).

"Bringing fashion immediately from catwalk to checkout marks a new era for the fashion industry," Pernilla Wohlfahrt, head of design and creative director of H&M, said in a statement. "We're very much looking forward to testing this exciting new form



The ballet-meets-sportswear-inspired collection featured translucent layers, lace and silk contrasted with crinkled nylon, drawstrings and elastic waistbands.

"For this season, we also want to send out a global message of love," Wohlfahrt told PopSugar. "It seems that in these times, positivity, warmth and kindness should really be dominating our lives. So there are a few pieces in the Studio collection that carry the word 'love' again and again, kind of like a ticker tape, but perhaps more as a vivid reminder of what is important."

Other famous faces on the runway included Beyoncé favorite Winnie Harlow and fashion it-boy Luka Sabbat.

As a result of the new "see now, buy now" model, you can now shop looks from the entire collection here.