As expected, H&M's Paris Fashion Week runway show was not to be missed thanks to runway appearances by Gigi and Bella Hadid and famous faces front row including Nicki Minaj, Charli XCX and Adwoa Aboah.
Fashion's most famous sisters stormed the runway at H&M's first ever "see now, buy now" runway hand-in-hand as Bella's ex, The Weeknd, watched on (he was on-hand to perform, not being a creepy ex).
"Bringing fashion immediately from catwalk to checkout marks a new era for the fashion industry," Pernilla Wohlfahrt, head of design and creative director of H&M, said in a statement. "We're very much looking forward to testing this exciting new format."
The ballet-meets-sportswear-inspired collection featured translucent layers, lace and silk contrasted with crinkled nylon, drawstrings and elastic waistbands.
"For this season, we also want to send out a global message of love," Wohlfahrt told PopSugar. "It seems that in these times, positivity, warmth and kindness should really be dominating our lives. So there are a few pieces in the Studio collection that carry the word 'love' again and again, kind of like a ticker tape, but perhaps more as a vivid reminder of what is important."
Other famous faces on the runway included Beyoncé favorite Winnie Harlow and fashion it-boy Luka Sabbat.
As a result of the new "see now, buy now" model, you can now shop looks from the entire collection here.