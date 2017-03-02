Lil Wayne is about to have a pretty busy 2017. The rapper has a new record, Tha Carter V, coming out later this year; is reportedly working on the Dedication 6 mixtape with DJ Drama; and has now announced a 12-date U.S. tour, titled Kloser 2 U.

The tour will begin on April 14 in Louisville, Kentucky, and will end on May 11 in Detroit.

Lil Wayne Source: Rich Fury/AP

Kloser 2 U tour tickets

Although the rapper started selling presale tickets for the tour on Wednesday, general tickets will go on sale Friday at noon Eastern. Nevertheless, outside of the tour, Lil Wayne has two scheduled concert dates with tickets currently available.

On April 4 he will perform at the O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida, and on April 7 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Kloser 2 U tour dates

Below are the tour dates for Lil Wayne's Kloser 2 U tour.

April 14: Louisville, Kentucky — Louisville Palace

April 15: Madison, Wisconsin — Orpheum Theater

April 19: Anaheim, California — House of Blues Anaheim

April 20: San Diego — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 21: Los Angeles — Hollywood Palladium

April 27: Oklahoma City — Criterion

April 28: Dallas — South Side Ballroom

April 30: Houston — Revention Music Center

May 2: Nashville, Tennessee — Nashville Municipal Auditorium

May 8: Atlanta — Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

May 10: Grand Rapids, Michigan — 20 Monroe Live

May 11: Detroit — Fox Theatre



