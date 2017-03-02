President Donald Trump is continuing to have a tough time winning over Americans, with his approval ratings still clocking in at historic lows.

Trump's approval rating a month into his presidency was 40%, according to Gallup — significantly lower than the average approval rating in mid-February for new presidents, which is 61%.

The president's approval rating in general has not been high. A week before his inauguration, Trump was historically unpopular — a sentiment that sustained itself leading up to the inauguration.

On the of his inauguration, Trump managed to have the lowest initial approval rating of any president in Gallup's polling history: 45%. According to Gallup, he was the first elected president to begin a term with an approval rating below

Trump making his join address to Congress Source: Jim Lo Scalzo/AP

Pew Research Center data indicates Trump has high support from Republicans, but their support alone hasn't been able to dig Trump out of his approval deficit.