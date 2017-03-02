Tribeca Film Festival announced the majority of its 2017 movie lineup Thursday afternoon, breaking the news that movies like Manifesto, starring Cate Blanchett, will be screening at the New York fest.
The announcement includes 82 of the 98 films set for the festival, including films in competition — both narrative and documentary — and those screening outside of the competitive fields. Manifesto is one of the latter, as is The Dinner, starring Laura Linney and Rebecca Hall, which will have its North American premiere at the festival. Hall will appear in two films at Tribeca, also starring opposite Dan Stevens in the relationship picture Permission.
In a conscious choice, Tribeca organizers actually reduced the slate of films by 20% overall. A total of 32 films will screen in the festival's competition section.
The 16th Tribeca Film Festival will take place in New York City from April 19 through April 30. Read the full list of films below.
U.S. Narrative Competition
Aardvark, directed by Brian Shoaf
Abundant Acreage Available, directed by Angus MacLachlan
Blame, directed by Quinn Shephard
The Endless, directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead
Flower, directed by Max Winkler
Keep the Change, directed by Rachel Israel
Love After Love, directed by Russell Harbaugh
One Percent More Humid, directed by Liz W. Garcia
Saturday Church, directed by Damon Cardasis
Thirst Street, directed by Nathan Silver
International Narrative Competition
The Divine Order, directed by Petra Volpe
Holy Air, directed by Shady Srour
Ice Mother, directed by Bohdan Sláma
King of Peking, directed by Sam Voutas
Newton, directed by Amit V. Masurkar
Nobody's Watching, directed by Julia Solomonoff
November, directed by Rainer Sarnet
Sambá, directed by Laura Amelia Guzmán and Israel Cárdenas
Son of Sofia, directed by Elina Psykou
Tom of Finland, directed by Dome Karukoski
World Documentary Competition
Bobbi Jene, directed by Elvira Lind
Copwatch, directed by Camilla Hall
The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson, directed by David France
The Departure, directed by Lana Wilson
No Man's Land, directed by David Byars
The Reagan Show, directed by Pacho Velez and Sierra Pettengill
A River Below, directed by Mark Grieco
The Sensitives, directed by Drew Xanthopoulos
Shadowman, directed by Oren Jacoby
A Suitable Girl, directed by Smriti Mundhra and Sarita Khurana
True Conviction, directed by Jamie Meltzer
When God Sleeps, directed by Till Schauder
Spotlight Narrative
The Boy Downstairs, directed by Sophie Brooks
Buster's Mal Heart, directed by Sarah Adina Smith
Chuck, directed by Philippe Falardeau
The Clapper, directed by Dito Montiel
Dabka, directed by Bryan Buckley
The Dinner, directed by Oren Moverman
Literally, Right Before Aaron, directed by Ryan Eggold
The Lovers, directed by Azazel Jacobs
Manifesto, directed by Julian Rosefeldt
Permission, directed by Brian Crano
Rock'n Roll, directed by Guillaume Canet
Sweet Virginia, directed by Jamie Dagg
Take Me, directed by Pat Healy
Thumper, directed by Jordan Ross
The Trip to Spain, directed by Michael Winterbottom
Spotlight Documentary
ACORN and the Firestorm, directed by Reuben Atlas and Sam Pollard
AlphaGo, directed by Greg Kohs
Blurred Lines: Inside the Art World, directed by Barry Avrich
ELIÁN, directed by Tim Golden and Ross McDonell
Frank Serpico, directed by Antonino D'Ambrosio
Get Me Roger Stone, directed by Dylan Bank, Daniel DiMauro, Morgan Pehme
Gilbert, directed by Neil Berkeley
A Gray State, directed by Erik Nelson
Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS, directed by Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested
Hondros, directed by Greg Campbell
I Am Evidence, directed by Trish Adlesic and Geeta Gandbhir
LA 92, directed by Daniel Lindsay, TJ Martin
No Stone Unturned, directed by Alex Gibney
WASTED! The Story of Food Waste, directed by Anna Chai and Nari Kye
Whitney. "can I be me," directed by Nick Broomfield and Rudi Dolezal
Year of the Scab, directed by John Dorsey
Viewpoints
City of Ghosts, directed by Matthew Heineman
Dog Years, directed by Adam Rifkin
The Family I Had, directed by Katie Green and Carlye Rubin
The Farthest, directed by Emer Reynolds
Flames, directed by Zefrey Throwell and Josephine Decker
For Ahkeem, directed by Jeremy S. Levine and Landon Van Soest
The Last Animals, directed by Kate Brooks
Mr Long, directed by SABU
My Art, directed by Laurie Simmons
My Friend Dahmer, directed by Marc Meyers
Pilgrimage, directed by Brendan Muldowney
A Thousand Junkies, directed by Tommy Swerdlow
The Wedding Plan, directed by Rama Burshtein
Midnight
Devil's Gate, directed by Clay Staub
Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine, directed by Patrick O'Dell
Hounds of Love, directed by Ben Young
Psychopaths, directed by Mickey Keating
Super Dark Times, directed by Kevin Phillips
Tilt, directed by Kasra Farahani