Tribeca Film Festival announced the majority of its 2017 mo ay afternoon, breaking the news that movies like Manifesto, starring Cate Blanchett, will be screening at the New York fest.

The announcement includes 82 of the 98 films set for the festival, including films in competition — both narrative and documentary — and those screening outside of the competitive fields. Manifesto is one of the latter, as is The Dinner, starring Laura Linney and Rebecca Hall, which will have its North American premiere at the festival. Hall will appear in two films at Tribeca, also starring opposite Dan Stevens in the relationship picture Permission.

In a conscious choice, Tribeca organizers actually reduced the slate of films by 20% overall. A total of 32 films will screen in the festival's competition section.

The 16th Tribeca Film Festival will take place in New York City from April 19 through April 30. Read the full list of films below.

U.S. Narrative Competition

Aardvark, directed by Brian Shoaf

Abundant Acreage Available, directed by Angus MacLachlan

Blame, directed by Quinn Shephard

The Endless, directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Flower, directed by Max Winkler

Keep the Change, directed by Rachel Israel

Love After Love, directed by Russell Harbaugh

One Percent More Humid, directed by Liz W. Garcia

Saturday Church, directed by Damon Cardasis

Thirst Street, directed by Nathan Silver

International Narrative Competition

The Divine Order, directed by Petra Volpe

Holy Air, directed by Shady Srour

Ice Mother, directed by Bohdan Sláma

King of Peking, directed by Sam Voutas

Newton, directed by Amit V. Masurkar

Nobody's Watching, directed by Julia Solomonoff

November, directed by Rainer Sarnet

Sambá, directed by Laura Amelia Guzmán and Israel Cárdenas

Son of Sofia, directed by Elina Psykou

Tom of Finland, directed by Dome Karukoski

World Documentary Competition

Bobbi Jene, directed by Elvira Lind

Copwatch, directed by Camilla Hall

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson, directed by David France

The Departure, directed by Lana Wilson

No Man's Land, directed by David Byars

The Reagan Show, directed by Pacho Velez and Sierra Pettengill

A River Below, directed by Mark Grieco

The Sensitives, directed by Drew Xanthopoulos

Shadowman, directed by Oren Jacoby

A Suitable Girl, directed by Smriti Mundhra and Sarita Khurana

True Conviction, directed by Jamie Meltzer

When God Sleeps, directed by Till Schauder

Spotlight Narrative

The Boy Downstairs, directed by Sophie Brooks

Buster's Mal Heart, directed by Sarah Adina Smith

Chuck, directed by Philippe Falardeau

The Clapper, directed by Dito Montiel

Dabka, directed by Bryan Buckley

The Dinner, directed by Oren Moverman

Literally, Right Before Aaron, directed by Ryan Eggold

The Lovers, directed by Azazel Jacobs

Manifesto, directed by Julian Rosefeldt

Permission, directed by Brian Crano

Rock'n Roll, directed by Guillaume Canet

Sweet Virginia, directed by Jamie Dagg

Take Me, directed by Pat Healy

Thumper, directed by Jordan Ross

The Trip to Spain, directed by Michael Winterbottom

Spotlight Documentary

ACORN and the Firestorm, directed by Reuben Atlas and Sam Pollard

AlphaGo, directed by Greg Kohs

Blurred Lines: Inside the Art World, directed by Barry Avrich

ELIÁN, directed by Tim Golden and Ross McDonell

Frank Serpico, directed by Antonino D'Ambrosio

Get Me Roger Stone, directed by Dylan Bank, Daniel DiMauro, Morgan Pehme

Gilbert, directed by Neil Berkeley

A Gray State, directed by Erik Nelson

Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS, directed by Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested

Hondros, directed by Greg Campbell

I Am Evidence, directed by Trish Adlesic and Geeta Gandbhir

LA 92, directed by Daniel Lindsay, TJ Martin

No Stone Unturned, directed by Alex Gibney

WASTED! The Story of Food Waste, directed by Anna Chai and Nari Kye

Whitney. "can I be me," directed by Nick Broomfield and Rudi Dolezal

Year of the Scab, directed by John Dorsey

Viewpoints

City of Ghosts, directed by Matthew Heineman

Dog Years, directed by Adam Rifkin

The Family I Had, directed by Katie Green and Carlye Rubin

The Farthest, directed by Emer Reynolds

Flames, directed by Zefrey Throwell and Josephine Decker

For Ahkeem, directed by Jeremy S. Levine and Landon Van Soest

The Last Animals, directed by Kate Brooks

Mr Long, directed by SABU

My Art, directed by Laurie Simmons

My Friend Dahmer, directed by Marc Meyers

Pilgrimage, directed by Brendan Muldowney

A Thousand Junkies, directed by Tommy Swerdlow

The Wedding Plan, directed by Rama Burshtein

Midnight

Devil's Gate, directed by Clay Staub

Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine, directed by Patrick O'Dell

Hounds of Love, directed by Ben Young

Psychopaths, directed by Mickey Keating

Super Dark Times, directed by Kevin Phillips

Tilt, directed by Kasra Farahani