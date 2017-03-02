Lorde, the New Zealand native who helped the pop-loving world come to terms with the fact they'll never be "Royals" back in 2013, has returned after a three-year absence. On Thursday, after a week of teases, the star premiered "Green Light," the first single off her long-awaited sophomore album, Melodrama, on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 Radio, accompanied by a cathartic music video.

"It's been a couple of years since I've putting anything out," Lorde told Lowe of the song. "A couple of years since dropping off the radar. It couldn't sound like the old stuff." This track was the one that made everything she'd written for the record make sense and fall into place, she said.

"Green Light" details Lorde's "first major heartbreak," she told Lowe. Its verses clap back at a lying love interest, before a "new sound" enters her mind and a pulsating dance beat helps elevate the singer into a new, joyous headspace.

In a November 2016 Facebook post, Lorde said her new music is aiming to look beyond "enshrining our teenage glory," as she described her previous album, Pure Heroine. "This record — well, this one is about what comes next."

The song is one of the most personal and confessional Lorde has offered, detailing her first year of independent adult living.

"I had to tell the truth so starkly to myself and to my friends and people around me," Lorde told Lowe. "It's an amazing feeling."

Read the full lyrics, via Genius, and listen below.

[Verse 1]

I do my makeup in somebody else's car

We order different drinks at the same bars

I know about what you did and I wanna scream the truth

She thinks you love the beach, you're such a damn liar





[Refrain]

Those great whites, they have big teeth

Oh they bite you

Thought you said that you would always be in love

But you're not in love no more

Did it frighten you?

How we kissed when we danced on the light up floor

On the light up floor





[Pre-Chorus]

But I hear sounds in my mind

Brand new sounds in my mind

But honey I'll, be seein' you, ever, I go

But honey I'll, be seein' you down every road

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it





[Chorus]

'Cause honey I'll, come get my things, but I can't let go

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

Oh I wish I could get my things and just let go

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it





[Verse 2]

Sometimes I wake up in a different bedroom

I whisper things, the city sings 'em back to you





[Refrain]

All those rumors, they have big teeth

Oh they bite you

Thought you said that you would always be in love

But you're not in love no more

Did it frighten you?

How we kissed when we danced on the light up floor

On the light up floor





[Pre-Chorus]

But I hear sounds in my mind

Brand new sounds in my mind

But honey I'll, be seein' you, ever, I go

But honey I'll, be seein' you down every road

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it





[Chorus]

'Cause honey I'll, come get my things, but I can't let go

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

Oh honey I'll, come get my things, but I can't let go

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

Yes honey I'll, come get my things, but I can't let go

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

Oh I wish I could get my things and just let go

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it





[Outro]

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

