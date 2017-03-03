Amazon's TV development process is notorious by now: The network greenlights five or so pilots, releases them all at once and sees what the audience likes. 2017 is no different for the streaming service, as it will release five new show pilots this spring. They will hit the service March 17.

Since we've got a couple of weeks to wait, let's break down each of the pilots by their plot descriptions, all quoted from Deadline's report, and decide what's worth our time — and our support to be produced as a full series.

5. Oasis

Plot description: "Based on the cult-hit novel The Book of Strange New Things from Michel Faber, Oasis follows a chaplain (Richard Madden, Game of Thrones) who is sent into space to help establish a colony on a distant planet. What he ends up discovering not only puts his faith to the test, but life as we know it."

Our take: Not a great plot description, though the source material is certainly well-liked. The bigger issue here is how tired the concept sounds as a TV show. Space colonization as drama is a familiar concept — J.J. Abrams is producing his own for HBO right now, even. You don't wanna get in a space fight with Abrams, to say the least.

4. The New VIP's

Will Sasso Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

3. Budding Prospects

Ben Schwartz Source: Arthur Mola/AP

2. The Legend of Master Legend

John Hawkes Source: Richard Shotwell/AP

Plot description: "The Legend of Master Legend is a dark comedy about the life of Frank Lafount, aka Master Legend — a homemade superhero whose mission is to protect the people of Las Vegas from evil doers. Master Legend juggles the demands of justice with the even more complicated demands of his real family, who don't see him as a hero at all."

Our take: God, that's a bad title. That said, this seems like a decent take on the superhero genre that's increasingly dominating TV. Deconstructions can work well if they've got the right talent, and John Hawkes as Frank feels like the exact right choice. The last line — "his real family, who don't see him as a hero at all" — is a little concerning, though. If this is just Shameless plus superpowers, we're not as interested.

1. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan Source: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Plot description: "It's 1958 Manhattan and Miriam 'Midge' Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan, House of Cards) has everything she's ever wanted — the perfect husband, two kids and an elegant Upper West Side apartment perfect for hosting Yom Kippur dinner. But her perfect life suddenly takes an unexpected turn and Midge discovers a previously unknown talent — one that changes her life forever. She charts a course that takes her from her comfortable life on Riverside Drive, through the basket houses and nightclubs of Greenwich Village as she storms the world of stand-up comedy ... a course that will ultimately lead her to a spot on Johnny Carson's couch."

Our take: The key here is in the creator: Amy Sherman-Palladino, best known for her series Gilmore Girls. Sherman-Palladino's other work has ranged from the memorable-but-short-lived, Bunheads, to the just plain short-lived, The Return of Jezebel James, so this is a bit of a shot in the dark. But while her inability to come up with a good title returns (seriously, say The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel three times fast), so does her interest in fascinating women. Most interestingly, setting the series in the past will presumably hamper the writer's ability to infuse her dialogue with her signature pop cultural references. Will the strength of her writing shine through without that security blanket? Time will tell, but we'll be tuning in.

