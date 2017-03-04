A hero photographer appears to have captured an image of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton learning that Vice President Mike Pence used a personal email for state business while he was governor of Indiana.

The headline of the USA Today story must have caught her eye, for some reason, and her expression is predictably priceless. You can see it below in all of its splendor.

The headline inexplicably seems to have caught her eye. Source: Caitlin Quigley/Mic

The irony was not lost on the internet, which was quick to point out that Pence publicly commended the FBI for investigating Clinton's use of a private email server while she was Secretary of State.

@realDonaldTrump and I commend the FBI for reopening an investigation into Clinton's personal email server because no one is above the law.

The image was snapped in secret by a communications manager named Caitlin Quigley, who told the Huffington Post that the "stealth shot" was simply too good to resist.

"The meme writes itself," Quigley told the Post, via Facebook message.

We agree.

You guys, my friend is on the same plane as Hillary Clinton. Zoom in on the title of the article she's looking at.

Before you get too gleeful about the irony, the Washington Post notes, there's a few reasons why Pence may not have actually breached protocol. It's perfectly legal in Indiana for the governor to use a private email, for one.

It's also important to note that as the nation's chief diplomat, Clinton has access to a great deal more classified information than Pence would have as governor of a single state.

In other words, this isn't an apples-to-apples comparison.

Still a pretty great pic though.