The year is 2017. A reality TV star is president of the United States. And according to one fashion designer, a model is now our most important instrument in aiding relations between the Middle East and America.

In an interview with TMZ, Tommy Hilfiger, perhaps the world's no. 1 Gigi Hadid superfan, said Hadid's new cover of Vogue Arabia — which shows her draped in a headscarf and has already could be the key to forging a great relationship between the two international forces.

We present the first cover of Vogue Arabia photographed by @inezandvinoodh featuring Model of the Year @GigiHadid.

When first asked about the cover, Hilfiger said: "I think it's beautiful. It's incredible."

But then, things turned serious.

"I think that it may melt relations or increase the love between [the] Middle East and America," Hilfiger said.

Tommy Hilfiger Source: Mic/TMZ

"Gigi is the conduit," he concluded.

Tommy Hilfiger Source: Mic/TMZ

A magazine cover will heal the strained relationship between the United States and the Middle East? Gigi Hadid is the conduit for peace?

This is us right now:

We've heard wilder ideas, but come on, man.

We know images of women have been used before as a sort of hope for peace, like men carving figurines of women onto their ships way back in the 1700s and beyond in hopes of bringing smooth sailing to their time in the ocean.

However — and we hate to break it to you, Hilfiger — that image of Hadid, whether it's on a magazine sold in Arab countries or etched into the front of a tank, isn't going to do shit, bro. That magazine cover is a magazine cover. Hadid is no Madeleine Albright, as much as we'd love her to be.

Plus, it's not like Hadid is positioning herself as a link to the Middle East with this photo shoot. According to her, it's more meaningful because she herself is half-Palestinian and because it shows the fashion industry's devotion to diverse people — not necessarily the world's.

"I hope that this magazine will show another layer of the fashion industry's desire to continue to accept, celebrate and incorporate all people & customs and make everyone feel like they have fashion images and moments they can relate to ... & learn and grow in doing so," Hadid wrote on Instagram.

As much as America needs a better relationship with the Middle East right now — amidst President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven majority-Muslim nations — Gigi Hadid is not the answer.

As long as the next four years don't get even wilder, God willing, she probably never will be.