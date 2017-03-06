In preparation for his third record as Father John Misty, Josh Tillman performed a new song on Saturday Night Live. Called "Total Entertainment Forever," the track opens with a vulgar bit about Taylor Swift.

Tillman has now broken down the lyric, "Bedding Taylor Swift/ Every night inside the Oculus Rift," in an interview with Exclaim!

Tillman spoke to Exclaim! ahead of P April 7 release. He talked about the record and broke down the meaning behind the bizarre lyrics, which call for having sex with Taylor Swift using the virtual reality headset Oculus Rift.

Below is his longwinded explanation.

The fact of the matter is, I don't want that to happen to Taylor Swift. That is the worst thing I can think of; that is so horrible. But again, this plays into progress, where like, the internet was supposed to be this new democracy, a utopia of information where everyone had a voice and we were all interconnected, and we would experience true democracy — and it turned into pornography, followed only by outrage. The tools represent some kind of technological advancement, but if we can't act like more than angry ecstasy freaks with the most advanced technology in the world, then how much have we really progressed?



And how does the virtual reality fit in?

And if you don't think that this virtual reality thing isn't going to turn into sex with celebrities, then you're kidding yourself. That face recognition stuff? I mean, there are people working on it right now. It's absurd. Someone sitting with this headset on, you know? Oh God, it's just, how many different ways do human beings need to masturbate?

In late 2015, he spoofed Ryan Adams, who released a cover album of Swift's 1989, and dropped his own covers of Swift's "Blank Space" and "Welcome to New York." Not only that, in an April 2016 story with Rolling Stone, he talked about taking acid at a Swift concert in Australia.

He to write about Swift either. Although he didn't discuss it in the Exclaim! interview, Tillman's "Total Entertainment Forever" lyrics are reminiscent of those in Kanye West's "Famous," where West raps "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous."

