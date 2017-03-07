B Summers, the ic e played by Golden Globe-nominee Sarah Michelle Gellar, will be remembered for many things. She saved the world — a lot. She — on a school night, no less. And she nabbed a 1430 SAT score, not bad.

But she's also unforgettable for another reason: as a fashion icon of the late '90s and early '00s. Just look at her enviable sunglass collection for proof:

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Source: Netflix

Over the cour 4 episodes that aired over seven years, from 1997 to 2003, Buffy experimented with ascots, scrunchies, animal print, beanies, "stylish yet affordable" boots and, so, so much leather. Fearless in the face of evil, she was also unafraid to go bold with her look.

Here are 12 of her most quintessentially Buffy Summers get-ups in order by appearance.

1. "Prophe rl"

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', season one, episode 12 Source: Netflix

"Big hit with everybody," Buffy tells Xander in the final moments of Buffy's first season finale, refer n, gifted by Buffy's mother Joyce earlier in the episode. "We can't afford this," Buffy tells her mother when presented with the dress. "The way you've been eating... we can afford it."

This dress is significant not only as the first time), but as her first outstandingly fashion-with-a-capital-F moment (minus the shoes).

And, can we just say, accessorizing the dress with a leather jacket and a crossbow was absolutely the right decision.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', season one, episode 12 Source: Netflix

2. "Becoming (Part 1)"

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', season two, episode 21 Source: Netflix

For one of the most significant moments in her life, one where she would be forced to come to grips with the fact that Buffy shows up wearing a seafoam blue trench — the unofficial uniform for teenage girls having to kill their undead boyfriends.

It's notable not just for the color and fit, but for providing this slow-mo action shot of Sarah Michelle Gellar running in it.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', season two, episode 21 Source: Netflix

3. "Homecoming"

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', season three, episode five Source: Netflix

To her senior year homecoming, Buffy opts for a classic Oscar de la Renta-esque ruby red dress — both sophisticated and event appropriate. It shows a dramatic maturity in Buffy's aesthetic sensibility from just two years earlier.

Plus, even bloodied and tattered from battle, despite losing the crown.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', season three, episode five Source: Netflix

4. "The Zeppo"

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', season three, episode 13 Source: Netflix

This is a good coat from afar, yes, but is it a good coat close up?

Can confirm:

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', season three, episode 13 Source: Netflix

5. "The Prom"

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', season three, episode 20 Source: Netflix

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy who?

To a dream sequence wedding to Angel in the lead-up to his undramatic series exit, Buffy wore, appropriately, a fairyta

its perfection made complete by the kiss the two share post

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', season three, episode 20 Source: Netflix

6. "Graduation Day (Part I)"

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', season three, episode 21 Source: Netflix

"Look at you, all dressed up in big sister's clothes," Faith tells Buffy in the big lead-up to a fight that would put Faith into a coma.

N ow can come close to this one. It makes sense that this is one of the looks chosen for a Buffy action figure, as it embodies everything that Buffy stands for: It's bold, it's powerful, it's feminine, it's tough. If Buffy outfits had the ability to win awards, this one would surely EGOT.

It's also durable as fuck:

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', season three, episode 21 Source: Netflix

7. "Pangs"

Let us take a moment to remember the one time Buffy wore a cowboy hat. Important reminder:

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', season four, episode eight Source: Netflix

And here it is in close-up, as it deserves to be.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', season four, episode eight Source: Netflix

8. "Goodbye Iowa"

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', season four, episode 14 Source: Netflix

In the lead-up to battle, B : "I'm going to the crime scene to see what I can find out. You guys research the Polgara demon, I want to know where it is. When I find it I'm going to make him pay for taking that kid's life. I'll make him die in ways he can't even imagine."

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', season four, episode 14 Source: Netflix

Then: "That probably would have sounded more commanding if I wasn't wearing my y pajamas."

9. "Restless"

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', season four, episode 22 Source: Netflix

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy as a flapper in a production of Death of a Salesman. What more do you need?

10. "Intervention"

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', season five, episode 18 Source: Netflix

This two-toned pink-on-pink look, complete with a bejeweled heart broach at the waist, symbolized a more adult-dressing vampire slayer. It's also a significant moment for the show, t of Buffy showing some kind of affection for Spike.

And can we talk about the movement on the skirt? Perfection.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', season five, episode 18 Source: Netflix

11. "Doublemeat Palace"

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', season six, episode 12 Source: Netflix

Though her stint flipping burgers at the Doublemeat Palace was brief on account of being attacked by a human lamprey (the worst), her uniform will forever live on.

Though Buffy had many side jobs through the years (waitress, guidance counselor, construction worker), no career afforded her the opportunity to where a hat with a cow head on the front and chicken feathers on the back. And let's not forget the miniature chicken buttons throughout.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', season six, episode 12 Source: Netflix

12. "Chosen"

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', season seven, episode 22 Source: Netflix

For Buffy's final getting-ready-for-battle speech, our beloved slayer chose a two-toned vertical integrated mullet top (business on top, party on the bottom, if you will) with a concave crescent hem — a far departure from our heroine's less sophisticated (but still iconic) style during the show's infancy.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', season one, episode one Source: Netflix

Thank you for your many sartorial contributions, Ms. Summers. Saving the world may be your legacy, but fashion is how we'll always remember you.

Mic has ongoing Buffy the Vampire Slayer 20th anniversary coverage. Check out the main Buffy the Vampire Slayer hub here.