Following his tense meeting with Illinois governor Bruce Rauner Friday, Chance the Rapper announced Monday morning he would be holding another livestreamed press conference that afternoon at Westcott Elementary School to address the for Chicago public schools.

Standing behind a podium surrounded by educational posters, Chance called out Governor Bruce Rauner for his inaction on the Chicago school system's budget problems and announced his intention to donate " " He pulled out a big game show-sized check to prove it.

"This check th ction," he said. "I'm challenging major companies and corporations in Chicago and across the U.S. to donate and take action."

The South Side artist directed his audience to his open donation platform on SocialWorksChi.org, pr l or elementary school. He gave the ry, pulling out another big check to wild applause from the small audience.

Chance the Rapper is for the children.

@chancetherapper being the change he wants to see. A milly to CPS ????????????????

This donation, Chance explained, was made possible by fans; the money comes from ticket sales to his Coloring Book World Tour and partnerships with Live Nation, AEG and independent promoters and venues.

"This isn't Chicago and its kids. Everybody and their momma knows what's happening in Chicago."

Illinois ranks dead last when it comes to funding public education, Chance the rapper explained, likely referring to a 2015 study initiated by the Illinois Association of School Administrators. He added that current budget issues will force schools to close 13 days early this year, leaving children unsupervised and in danger.

This current deficit is the product of an ongoing battle between the Chicago public school system and the state of Illinois. Last year, Governor Rauner vetoed a bill set to provide Chicago schools with a $215-million cash infusion, a decision Rauner has explained was the product of his getting "a little emotional" after tense negotiations with state Democrats.

In February, the Chicago school system sued the state of Illinois, saying the state's funding plan violates its civil rights laws and "penalizes poor kids in poor school districts and rewards wealthy kids in wealthy school districts," Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel told reporters, according to Reuters.

@chancetherapper and his team just donated $1,000,000 to Chicago Public Schools in effort to support and force @GovRauner to do his job!

Hours before Chance's announced press conference, Rauner issued a memo offering two solutions to find the $215 million needed to fund Chicago's public schools — both of which Mayoral spokesman Adam Collins dismissed as being "no solution at all."

"As you guys m not a politician," Chance said, noting he had seen the memo. "It's not my job to propose any policy or stand behind anything other than the kids."

"Fi rganize with me," Chance the Rapper urged his audience. "This is the very beginning."

Answering audience questions, he also addressed his recent Grammy wins in explaining why he feels the need to give back to his city in its time of need.

"Thi t," Chance responded. "I want to say that I don't care about the Grammys, but the Grammys were what I needed to have my first meeting with Governor Rauner" — as "frustrated" as Chance was afterwards.

He left with a parting word to the governor, a repeat of his sentiment Friday: "G

Watch the full press conference via Chance the Rapper's Periscope below:

