President Donald Trump's Muslim ban is back.

On Monday, Trump signed a new executive order suspending refugees from entering the United States for 120 days and cutting its refugee admissions from the Obama administration's annual cap of 110,000 to 50,000.

The order, which won't take effect until March 16, also calls for a 90-day ban on any new visas from six majority-Muslim countries: Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Iraq, included in the original order signed Jan. 27, is no longer on the list of banned nations.

13 times the Trump Administration admitted the "Temporary Travel Ban" was a #MuslimBan. We will continue to #ResistTheBan. https://t.co/9A3PaXJ230

The revised order comes after federal courts handed the Trump administration several defeats. Despite the order's new language, however, Muslims and non-Muslims alike are speaking out. This order is still a Muslim ban and people are taking to Twitter to warn others about the consequences.

One thing people aren't saying? The #MuslimBan has immense consequences on all minorities. Four South Asian immigrants shot this past week.

THE #MUSLIMBAN IS STILL A MUSLIM. BAN. Do not let new words make you think otherwise. Do not stop fighting this.

The #MuslimBan divided families, disrupted lives & deferred dreams. Muslim Ban 2.0, which will be announced later today, will do the same.

MuslimBan2 - just as unconstitutional as the first one. #NoBanNoWallNoRaids https://t.co/2RVBiF7ag4

BREAKING: The new #MuslimBan is signed. It's designed to reduce embarrassing scenes at airports, but not designed to enhance US security.

He campaigned on a #MuslimBan He signed a #MuslimBan After pushback, he signed another #MuslimBan. His supporters: "It's not a #MuslimBan!

IN ARABIC TO REFUGEES: We oppose @POTUS #MuslimBan targeting refugees. We support you, Muslim refugees, in dream of safety & freedom.

MuslimBan: Let's Ban 7 Muslim majority nations. Courts: No That's illegal. #MuslimBan2: OK, Let's Ban 6 Muslim Majority nations! Courts: https://t.co/Sq2j2F3uiR

MuslimBan & #MuslimBan2 Exempts Nations -w/ppl who attacked us -w/Trump property Bans Nations -w/o ppl who attacked us -w/o Trump property