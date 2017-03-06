Knowing the specifics of who engages with your social media account and how they interact with it can be valuable information. When it comes to Twitter, the micro-blogging platform makes some information — like followers, likes, retweets — public.

But can you see who views your Twitter? Simply put, no. There is no way for a Twitter user to know exactly who views their Twitter or specific tweets. The only way to know for sure if someone has seen your Twitter is through direct engagement — a reply, a favorite or a retweet.

That said, if a user wants to have a general idea about how many people have seen a tweet, then they can do so by visiting the Twitter Analytics page. This page will show the number of impressions (the number of times users saw the tweet) and engagement (how often users interacted with it).



How exposed is your Twitter profile? That depends on your privacy settings. If you have a private account then only your followers can read your tweets. If you have a public account, then non-followers and anyone with internet access can read your tweets.

"Your followers read your Tweets. If your Tweets are public, anyone who runs a search for a keyword in your Tweet may be able to see that message," Twitter states on its new user FAQ page. "Your Tweets are public by default; if you're hesitant to have people you may not know read your updates, protect your Tweets to approve followers and keep your updates out of search."