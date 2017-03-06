Carrie Fisher, who died in December, was good friends with Sean Ono Lennon, the musician son of Yoko Ono and late John Lennon.

To honor Fisher, Lennon uploaded a song he had written some time ago with the actress, and released a statement about his relationship to her. Titled "Bird Song," the dreamy song features Lennon with Willow Smith taking backing vocals.

Lennon's statement reads as follows:

Carrie and I wrote this song years ago. When she died I just felt I had to record it. This is only a demo unmixed, we only had a few hours to record it. But the lyrics she wrote with me I think are marvelous. Carrie and I used to stay up til dawn chatting and pontificating about life. They were my best moments. Anyway... we wrote a song about staying up too late and hearing the birds sing. Willow Smith is a prodigal angel and was generous enough to lend her golden voice to this little tune.



Fisher and Lennon's friendship was a private one, but Lennon opened up about it in an emotional Instagram post following her death.

I can honestly say that Carrie was one of the best and closest friends I've ever had in my life. She was the smartest, funniest, kindest, and most generous person I have ever known. My heart is completely and permanently broken. This is the kind of loss that you never recover from. I know because I still miss my dad every single day. Carrie, I love you so much. I can't imagine living my life without you there to fix it. You meant more to me than just friend or family, I feel that you were part of me, and you always will be. I can never thank you enough for all those magical evenings. Thank you Debbie [Reynolds] and Billie [Lourd] for sharing your prodigal princess with me. My thoughts are with you now and forever. R.I.P. Carrie Fisher.

You can listen to "Bird Song" on SoundCloud here.

