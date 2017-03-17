She doesn't sport an eyepatch, but Claire Temple is very much the Marvel's television universe on Netflix. She's previously appeared in Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage — so it was only a matter of time before she showed up in the Netflix series, Iron Fist, before all of New York's heroes team up for The Defenders, which comes out later this year.

So, how does it all go down? What's the clever way Iron Fist brings Claire into its story?

(Editor's note: Spoilers for Netflix's Iron Fist ahead.)

U works out at Colleen Wing's dojo. No really. We first see Claire in the fifth episode of Iron Fist, where she's having an individual training session taught by Colleen as Danny Rand shows up. It actually makes a lot of sense that Claire would be picking up martial arts lessons, considering she's been thrust into several near-death situations through her close interactions with the other heroes in the city.

She also has the best response to Danny explaining what the "Iron Fist" is — which, if a barefoot person on the streets of New York approached you and told you

"What the hell does that mean?" she responds, as one should.

Girl, we know Source: Giphy

Claire should also serve an important purpose for Danny's biggest adversary on the show: the Hand. The mysterious Illuminati-esque organization was the main villain of Daredevil's second season. Claire had a run-in with them at the hospital she used to work at and witnessed one of her coworker buddies die. So not only does she hate the Hand; she knows a bit about them, too.

Of course, Claire will bring more to the story than important context for the Hand. She's made it through three Netflix-Marvel shows already — and up Luke Cage's trademark "sweet Christmas" catchphrase, apparently — and should eventually introduce Danny to the other heroes in the city.

Plus, fingers crossed, maybe we'll eventually get answers to the literal plot hole, courtesy of the Hand, from Daredevil's second season.

SERIOUSLY HOW DO YOU NOT EXPLAIN THIS Source: Giphy

Iron Fist Netflix.

M as ongoing Iron Fist coverage. You can follow our main Iron Fist hub here.