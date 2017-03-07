On Wednesday, which is International Women's Day, women across the country will take part in the national Day Without a Woman strike.

The strike is similar to the Day Without Immigrants protest, and women will engage in a daylong protest to showcase the impact women make on society. Organizers with the International Women's Strike and the Women's March have both set out to mobilize for women's rights.

"On International Women's Day, March 8th, women and our allies will act together for equity, justice and the human rights of women and all gender-oppressed people, through a one-day demonstration of economic solidarity," organizers wrote on the Women's March website.

Here's a rundown of several women's strike rallies in major cities in the United States.

New York

International Women's Strike NYC: Rally and March

Wednesday, March 8, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Washington Square Park

On March 8th, the International Women's Strike NYC — a coalition representing dozens of grassroots groups and labor organizations — is organizing a number of actions in support of labor campaigns, migrants' rights, Sanctuary Campus campaigns, and others.



At 4 p.m., there will be a rally in Washington Square Park, and at 5:30 p.m., we will march to Zuccotti Park. The march will make some stops along the way, with performances in front of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory site, the Varick Street Immigration Detention Center, Stonewall, City Hall, the African Burial Ground and the former slave market, financial institutions funding the Dakota Access Pipeline, and others.

International Women's Strike: Albany

Wednesday, March 8, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Townsend Park

We are coming out to advocate for policy changes that will make workplaces more equitable and accessible to all women."



We'll be out on the sidewalk making our voices heard and networking with other a variety of other local social justice organizations. It's time that we all got together to grow our strength. We will also have sign up sheets for those who want to participate in organized calling campaigns with us. Come out and lets make it happen!!

Washington, D.C.

Protest: Resist Trump. Kill the Gag

Wednesday, March 8, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Freedom Plaza

Trump's global gag rule is a grotesque expansion of a failed, deadly policy that prohibits foreign organizations that receive U.S. global health assistance from providing or even discussing abortions with patients. This rule now threatens access to safe abortion and other basic health care for millions of people around the world.



We know that this egregious attack on the health and lives of women and other people who depend on U.S.-funded health programs for their care is just the first of many attempts the Trump Administration will make to strip away our sexual and reproductive health, rights, and justice.



Fight back and say NO to the global gag rule, NO to abortion bans. Not now, not ever!

Women Workers Rising

Wednesday, March 8, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Department of Labor

The event will feature live testimony and rallying cries from a diversity of voices, performances, videos, a flash mob, poetry, music, and much more. Through an artistic uprising, collective expression and creative resistance, women workers and artists will share personal powerful moving testimonies experienced on the job. We will come together to witness and listen to women workers who hold this country up but often remain invisible. The free event will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will honor the sacred and valuable work of women around the world, in all its forms, by demanding safe, violence-free workplaces.

California

International Women's Strike: Berkeley

Wednesday, March 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lower Sproul Plaza

Wear Red. Bring anti-oppression texts for the reading marathon. Bring signs with political demands. This is a peaceful protest.

International Women's Strike: San Jose

Wednesday, March 8, noon to 2 p.m. 200 E. Santa Clara Street

Everyone is welcome as we gather together outside of SJ City Hall in love and solidarity with women around the world on International Women's Day. Bring a lunch, connect with others in your community, and show your support for the rights and freedom of all women.

Gender Strike! Bay Area

Wednesday, March 8, noon to 5 p.m. 1 Market Street

The rally kicks off at noon at Justin Herman Plaza. There will be speakers, free childcare at the plaza park, and materials for making signs - please bring extra materials to share if you can!



At 2 p.m. we will march from Justin Herman Plaza to ICE headquarters. In the spirit of direct action and participation, we encourage folks to form affinity groups: come with your family or friends, form your own bloc, or join one of the several blocs that will be coordinating. For example, there will be a feminist bloc wearing all pink and black, with pink balaclavas or other face coverings, distributing condoms and feminist propaganda. We call on self-organized groups of neighbors, coworkers, or other kinds of community members to march together, pick a color or a theme, get creative, and bloc up!



Once we reach the ICE headquarters building, we will "build a wall around ICE" Bring banners, signs, drawings, poems, posters and other materials to contribute to this wall and to SHUT DOWN I.C.E.!

Oakland Women's Demonstration

Wednesday, March 8, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oscar Grant Plaza

We have got to act. Let us join together on March 8th to inaugurate a new politics. Let us use the occasion of this international day of action to be done with lean-in feminism and to build in its place a feminism for the 99%, a grassroots, anti-capitalist feminism — a feminism in solidarity with working women, their families and their allies throughout the world.

Iowa

2017 International Women's Day Rally & March: Des Moines

Wednesday, March 8, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Iowa State Capitol

Join us on March 8th in solidarity with immigrant and refugee women! We will rally at the West Capitol Terrace at 11:30 a.m. and will march on E. Walnut/Walnut towards the Federal Building!

Maryland

International Women's Strike: Baltimore

Wednesday, March 8, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. 2011 N. Charles Street

Rally 3 p.m. — Join us for an inclusive and exciting rally that will highlight important issues facing women including racism, sexism, anti-LGBTQ bigotry, and workers and immigrant rights. Our solidarity is a powerful weapon against Trump's anti-people agenda. Enjoy music, food, poetry and speeches. We encourage noon day rallies and feeder marches.

Minnesota

International Women's Strike: Minneapolis

Wednesday, March 8, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 301 Cedar Ave S.

Protest and March

5:00 p.m. Rally at Mayday Plaza - 301 Cedar Ave, Mpls

5:45 p.m. March to Republican Party Headquarters on Franklin Ave.

Ohio

A Day Without A Woman: International Women's Day Rally

Wednesday, March 8, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 101 Buttles Ave

Actions include your personal contribution In Solidarity to A Day Without A Women! Attend the WMW-OH local International Women's Day Rally, get together with a group of women over breakfast or lunch at home verses a restaurant In Solidarity with underpaid workers, boycott businesses that further disenfranchise people in our society, and or strike from cleaning or cooking.

Pennsylvania

International Women's Strike: Philadelphia

Wednesday, March 8, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Logan Square

With the goal of educating agitating and organizing, we will gather at Logan Square at 5 p.m., where we will have several speakers. From there, we will march to Thomas Paine Plaza, stopping at several locations to show solidarity with those who work in traditionally women dominated industries. At Thomas Paine Plaza, we will have a closing rally and action. We are currently looking to have a discussion on intersectional and inclusive feminist issues and topics at a nearby indoor venue afterwards.

Wisconsin

International Women's Strike: Milwaukee

Wednesday, March 8, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., 517 E. Wisconsin Ave

Join us for our annual Global Women's Strike on International Women's Day!



