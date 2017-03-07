A are almost evenly divided on key changes Republicans are considering in their restructure of the Affordable Care Act, dubbed "Trumpcare," according to a new poll by CNN/ORC.

CNN reported that 50% of Americans oppose both removing the mandate that levies a penalty to those who don't buy health insurance as well as swapping out the income-based tax credit with an age-based tax credit. Forty-eight percent of Americans support removing the penalty mandate and 46% support age-based tax credits.

Opposition to these two key mandates some Americans' warts-and-all support for the Affordable Care Act in the face of a GOP Congress and a Republican president bent on repealing Obama's watershed bill and replacing it with a questionable alternative.

Trumpcare will give 400 of the richest families in America a tax cut worth an average of $7 million a year each https://t.co/iy2IDBtjgV

Another CNN/ORC poll conducted just days before Trump's inauguration found that opposition to the ACA fell below 50% for the first time since its implementation in 2010. Tuesday's poll suggests that number has remained stable as Republicans have to find a better alternative to the Affordable Care Act.

The CNN/ORC poll also offers an insight into the disparity between Americans' individual experiences and how the overall landscape of health care is viewed, possibly thanks in part to years-long Republican endeavors and insistence on the need to repeal and replace the ACA. Sixty-eight percent of Americans are largely happy with their insurance coverage and 78% are satisfied with the quality of health care they receive. They're also fairly split, with 46% satisfied and 53% unsatisfied, on the costs of their personal health care. However, Tuesday's CNN/ORC poll found a growing dissatisfaction with U.S. health care costs overall — 84% — compared to 77% in May 2009.

The CNN poll — conducted before Monday's release of a legislative draft of the GOP's plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act — asked participants how Congress should handle the ACA. Fifty-nine percent of those surveyed stated that Congress should repeal parts of the ACA "only if replacements can be enacted at the same time," while 17% were in favor of repealing whatever can be repealed "regardless of whether a replacement is ready." Nearly a quarter of respondents — 23% — would prefer it if Congress just left the ACA alone.