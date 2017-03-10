As a young, idealistic person, you might have big dreams of running for office. Or you might simply want to work in the public sector to make the world a better place. The problem is — as with any highly coveted industry — trying to work in government can run you into a classic catch-22: You can't get a job without experience, but you also can't get the experience without a job.

Indeed, many United States senators tout their internship programs as helpful stepping stones to a career in government — a way for young people to get that crucial first foot in the door. Perhaps that's what you're banking on, if you're planning on spending spring break banging out cover letters to snag a prestigious spot working for a legislator this summer.

The problem? Many Senate internships are unpaid, which means they are effectively expensive, locking out interns who can't afford this employment rite of passage. In general, an unpaid summer internship can end up draining away $6,000 in expensive cities like New York or Washington, D.C., according to Money, which arrived at that figure after analyzing the cost of living in six of the top cities for college-aged interns.

That price tag can be prohibitive: Critics of unpaid internships argue that — among other drawbacks — requiring interns work for free undermines meritocracy and reduces diversity, socioeconomic and otherwise.

That's one reason why a group called Pay Our Interns is trying to help end the practice of unpaid internships — starting on Capitol Hill. On Tuesday, the group rolled out a database of paid internships in the U.S. Senate. Mic took this list and then followed up with senators' offices to confirm the accuracy of the database and include senators that pay interns but were left off the original list.

In several cases, a senator's website listed internships as unpaid, but after following up with their office, Mic learned that they do make funds available to certain interns through scholarships, travel assistance, or outside foundations.

But the numbers are not especially encouraging. Less than half — out of 100 U.S. senators — offer any form of financial compensation. And currently, only 24 of those that pay are still accepting applications for summer 2017. The number of paid internships could increase, however, said Pay Our Interns founder Carlos Vera: That's because eight just started their jobs, so their staffing decisions might not yet be finalized.

The fact that most senators don't pay interns is short-sighted, Vera said, because restricting applicants to those who can work for free limits the talent pool of future leaders: "We just look at the present, we don't look at how unpaid internships work down the road," he said.



Still thinking of cutting your teeth with a Senate internship? Here are the U.S. senators who actually pay — and the ones who don't.

U.S. senators currently accepting applications for paid internships

Democrats/Independents



• Delaware Sen. Tom Carper offers . The deadline is April 21.

• Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz's team , a spokesman confirmed with Mic via email. Applications are rolling.

• Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono offers travel assistance to some interns that qualify. The deadline is March 31.

• Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly has two paid legislative internships, the Wayne Townsend and Frank J. Anderson Legislative Programs, which pay a stipend, a spokesman told Mic in an email. The other internships are unpaid.

• Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren offers small stipends to applicants not receiving college credit for the internship based on need. The deadline is March 15.

• Nebraska Sen. Heidi Heitkamp pays all interns. Applications are considered on a rolling basis.

• New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich pays all interns $12 per hour. The deadline to apply for the summer is March 31.

• New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall's website says internships a , but a spokesperson told Mic in an email that interns are either compensated through an outside foundation or a stipend of roughly $10 per hour.

• Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown offers "some limited financial assistance based on need," which students can request when they submit their applications, according to a spokeswoman.

• Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley offers the Otto and Verdell Rutherford Congressional Internship, a $5,000 stipend for students who couldn't otherwise afford the opportunity, based on need. The deadline to apply is March 15.

• Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey offers two special paid internships in addition to several other opportunities, which are all unpaid. The deadline is March 15.

• Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders pays all interns $12 per hour. The deadline to apply for the summer is March 17.

• Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine o ds to students who do not receive school credit, a spokeswoman confirmed in an email. The deadline is April 14.



Republicans



• Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski has an internship program for college students and high-school seniors; both get modest stipends. Deadline is March 16.

• Arizona Sen. ake offers two kinds of internships: personal office and judiciary internships. Judiciary interns are paid, a spokesman confirmed to Mic in an email; however, office interns are not.

• Colorado Cory Gardner's website lists no compensation information regarding interns, but he has posted a job listing for a paid internship with his re-election campaign. A spokesperson didn't respond to multiple requests for clarification.

• Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts pa s a monthly stipend. Applications are due on March 17.

• Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul offers either a stipend or college credit to interns. The deadline is March 10.

pays interns, according to a 2013 report by the Atlantic, but her campaign site does not list details. A spokesperson for her office didn't respond to multiple requests for confirmation.

• North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven pays all interns a stipend. Applications close on March 15.

• Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe offers stipends to summer interns but not interns in the spring and fall. The deadline is March 15.

• South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott's summer interns are unpaid, according to an email from a spokeswoman, but fall and spring interns are paid if their school does not offer credit.

• Utah Sen. Mike Lee pays all interns a stipend, a press officer confirmed with Mic in an email. You can apply on a rolling basis through his website.

• Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso gives each intern a monthly stipend to help with living expenses. The deadline is March 19.

U.S. senators who have already closed applications for paid internships (18 total)

Democrats



• Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy offers stipends to some interns, but they are not guaranteed, according to his site.



Republicans



• Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan pays interns a small stipend, but applications for this summer are closed.

• Arizona Sen. John McCain pay interns, but applications are now closed.

• Idaho Sen. Jim Risch pays s, but the applications for the summer are now closed.

• Arkansas Som Cotton pays some qualified interns a stipend if they are not receiving academic credit, a spokeswoman confirmed in an email to Mic, but applications for this summer are currently closed.

• Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo pays all interns, but applications for the summer are now closed.

• Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran pays all full-time interns, but the applications for the summer are now closed.

• Maine Sen. Angus King pays all full-time interns in his office, a spokesman for his office confirmed in an email.

• Mississippi Sen. Thad Cochran offers stipends.

• Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker pays all interns a stipend.

• Missouri Sen. Mitch McConnell pays all interns a stipend. • Nebraska Sen. D pays fall interns but not summer interns. Applications for summer are now closed.

• Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse pays all interns a stipend, according to a representative from his office who confirmed this to Mic by email. Applications for summer closed March 1.

• North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr pays a stipend to spring and fall interns but not interns who work during the summer, according to the Atlantic. His press office did not immediately respond to a request for clarification. Applications for the spring are now closed, but applications for the summer are still open.

• South Dakota Sen. Mark Rounds pays all interns a stipend, but applications for the summer are now closed. Applications for fall are due May 1.

• South Dakota Sen. John Thune pays tipend based on available funds, but applications are now closed.

• Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch pays the summer interns in his D.C. office a "modest stipend," but interns in his state office are part-time and unpaid.

