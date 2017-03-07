Season three of The Flash is adding yet another member of the speedster's rogues to the series. DC Comics has announced that actor David Dastmalchian, perhaps best known for his appearances in Ant-Man and The Dark Knight, has been cast as the villain Abra Kadabra.

Dastmalchian is clearly no stranger to comics. In addition to his comic book film appearances, the actor recently made a memorable turn as a leader of Jerome's cult in Gotham. But what do we know about the character Dastmalchian is set to play on The Flash?

Even if you are unfamiliar with Abra Kadabra, it should not be too difficult to discern that he is a magic-based villain. But his "powers" may not be as mystical as they appear on paper. So, before Abra Kadabra wreaks havoc on The Flash, here are a few things to know about the "magician.

Origin

Like several of Barry Allen's adversaries, Abra Kadabra is originally from the future. While Reverse-Flash, Allen's most prominent enemy, hails from the Abra Kadabra is from the even more distant future: The

In the comics, Abra Kadabra travels to the 20th century to gain fame as a stage magician. And while his performances impress at first, he eventually turns to a life of crime to draw even more attention. Unfortunately for him, a life of crime in Central City attracts the attention of the Flash.

Use of technology

Despite his appearance, name and gimmick, Abra Kadabra has no mystical powers. That doesn't stop him, however, from being a formidable enemy of the Flash. Since Abra Kadabra originates from the 64th century, he is able to use that era's technology and scientific advancements to make it appear as though he has magical abilities.

Powers

It is not clear whether the Abra Kadabra we see in The Flash will be a stage performer from the 64th century, or merely another meta-human created by either the particle accelerator explosion or Alchemy. If the latter, Abra Kadabra's powers may reflect those he temporarily received in the comics from the a villain of Green Lantern.

Wally West

During the "New 52," a company-wide reboot of the DC Comics universe, Wally West was erased from existence. In 2016, DC once again relaunched its titles, this time in "DC Rebirth." In "Rebirth," it is revealed that Abra Kadabra is directly responsible for Wally West's disappearance. Whether this plot will at all inform the villain's appearance on The Flash is, as of now, uncertain.

