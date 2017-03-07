One of President Donald Trump's most touted pet projects of his foreign and domestic policy agenda is a border wall between the United States and Mexico, meant to keep out people he has described as rapists and drug dealers.

A new report from the Center for Migration Studies undercuts the reasoning behind Trump's wall. Researchers found that Trump's plan to stem illegal immigration misunderstands the undocumented population in America today.

Undocumented population, divided into overstays and entries without inspection Source: Center for Migration Studies

Researchers found that, as of 2014 4.5 million U.S. residents, or about 42% of the total undocumented population, had overstayed their visas. Though not currently the majority, visa overstays will come to be if current trends continue, researchers assert. The number of people who crossed the border, what researchers called "entries without inspection," has dipped considerably since 2005, while the number of overstays continues to rise. In 2014, overstays represented 66% of those who arrived in the country that year.

And it's not just 2014. Overstays exceeded those who crossed a border every year since 2007. Since that time, 600,000 more overstays have arrived in the U.S. as compared to EWIs.

Percentage of undocumented population comprised of overstays Source: Center for Migration Studies

The report also found that, since 2005, a significant portion of those who do cross the border are "de facto refugees" from Central American countries like El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Many of them are fleeing violence and persecution.

Researchers concluded that, rather than building a wall, a smarter plan would be to allocate resources to support economic development initiatives in these Central American countries and improve refugee processing from these countries.