If you haven't seen Get Out, turn back now. If you're looking to go into this film with a blank slate, get out.
For those of you who have, you'll certainly remember the scene where Chris steps outside in the middle of the night for a cigarette, where he witnesses Walter running full speed ahead at him, only to make a last-minute turn. In the movie, it's eerie and unsettling, and further signals to viewers that the black people in the Armitage's town aren't quite themselves.
Well, there's a new meme in town, and it's called the #GetOutChallenge. It's simple: Haul ass directly at someone, only to make a last-ditch turn. Record it, share it, relish in your creative genius. Or, if you prefer to keep your ass planted where you are, enjoy the comedy of the gems of the internet.