There's a secret, members-only version of Tinder exclusively for the use of rich people, celebrities and the app's most conventionally attractive users, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.

The special version of the app, titled Tinder Select, has apparently been in operation for at least six months, judging by an old Reddit post appearing to show its logo and several tweets referencing its existence in October 2016.

Just received an email saying I was chosen to join Tinder SELECT (which is a thing apparently) so I should celebrate...

The service intended for "celebrities and people who do really well on Tinder," a source told TechCrunch. Tinder Select allows some of the select pool of invitees to "nominate" others for membership, although restricts the ability of those supposedly second-tier selectees to nominate others to preserve its exclusive status.

The app looks more or less like a high-grade version of regular Tinder, and allows users to toggle back and forth between a "Select" tab and the regular version.

A screenshot of Tinder Select. Source: Tinder/TechCrunch

As TechCrunch noted, six months is an unusually long time to test an app, and the company may have never intended to publicly disclose its existence in the short term at all — perhaps because the vast majority of its users might not appreciate finding out they're the plebian rabble.

For their part, Twitter users mostly responded to news with mockery and faux indignation, perhaps indicating just why Tinder kept it secret.

Tinder Select: Because you are so elite at using the app that you are still single. https://t.co/GdqNqHnSOs

THE TINDER SELECT QUESTIONNAIRE *Are you an ugly chud and/or an aspiring sexual predator? *Do you have money? https://t.co/7i3W1kMlVh

Today in our nightmare dystopia, Tinder Select is a secret version of the app for hot people https://t.co/BoI31P3gbB

@accidentalflyer at least the league is up front. Having a switch that designates the majority of your own users as chaff is gross IMO

shocked and appalled to learn i wasn't picked to join the secret version of Tinder for hot people https://t.co/ovZq4J4EYR

My sweet lord, they built Achewood's eBay Platinum Reserve, but for fucking. "I have Airwolf. This is not code" https://t.co/2gKUvMk35e

cat's out of the bag: i was an early invitee to Tinder Select. the past few months have been an absolute nonstop feast of wrinkly CEO dick

Tinder Select mimics Raya, another exclusive dating app intended for social elites which earned itself the sobriquet of "Illuminati Tinder." But while the public now knows there's an actual Illuminati Tinder, who knows what further secrets lay in wait? Perhaps there's another, secret tier of Tinder closed to everyone but Idris Elba.

