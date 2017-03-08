For a few hours Tuesday night, Lady Liberty, the official torchbearer of the United States, went almost completely dark — and people noticed. CNN reported Wednesday that the statue's lights went off around 10 p.m. and stayed off for more than two hours.

The Statue of Liberty in darkness on Tuesday night. Source: Uncredited/AP

According to a tweet from the National Park Service's official account for the Statue of Liberty, the temporary outage was a result of work being done on the statue to repair damage done by Hurricane Sandy. CNN reported that the NPS released a statement saying that it was a "temporary, unplanned outage."

But to many on Twitter, the symbolism of Lady Liberty going dark the night before International Women's Day and the massive women's strike planned around the country was just too rich to ignore.

Apparently the Statue of Liberty lights went out due to a power failure. But I would argue women are also protesting due to a power failure.

Thank you Lady Liberty for standing with the resistance and going dark for #DayWithoutAWoman ???? ????: @randybals #StatueOfLiberty

The Statue of Liberty has gone dark? Seriously? If this was in a movie you'd think it was too on the nose.

ICYMI: the Statue of Liberty experienced a power outage this evening. Nothing symbolic to see here, just teeming shores cloaked in darkness.

And, for whatever reason, some people just weren't buying the Park Service's explanation for Tuesday night's outage.