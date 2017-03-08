President Donald Trump tweeted out words of support for women Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, saying he has "tremendous respect for women" and that their contributions are "vital to the fabric of our society and our economy."

I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy.

But many on Twitter did not buy Trump's celebration of women, pointing out the derogatory and sexist comments he's made over the years — even going as far as questioning whether Trump or a staffer wrote his tweet.

Twitter users had a wide array of past Trump comments on women to unearth and remind the world of.

There was, of course, the infamous "grab them by the pussy" comment from the Access Hollywood tape that some thought would doom his presidential hopes when it was released in October.

Then there was the "nasty woman" attack he levied at Hillary Clinton during one of the presidential debates — a line that's became a rally cry for women.

I'll leave this here.

It didn't stop there.

Some pointed out Trump's past questioning of why equal-pay legislation was needed. He said women would get paid the same if they did "as good a job" as men.

They pointed to his comment about women needing "some form of punishment" for having an abortion — a comment he's since retracted.

Conservative columnist and anti-Trump personality Bill Kristol even joked that the tweet came from one of the many Trump parody accounts that pop up on Twitter.

Oops, parody account... https://t.co/XsWmHglaPw

