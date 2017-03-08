At work right now, or maybe in the coffee shop this morning, you may have noticed several different types of people — women, men, children, etc. — wearing shades of red, from crimson to scarlet to cherry.
That's because March 8 is International Women's Day, and this year it is also A Day Without a Woman, a nationwide call for women and their allies to strike, leaving business and workplaces a little bit emptier to show the power, impact and importance of women worldwide.
Of course not everyone can strike and take a day off work. So wearing red has become another form of action today, a sign of solidarity with women across the globe.
Already on social media, it's proven to be quite popular, with people across the world wearing red as a sign of support for the movement.
Even yesterday, a history-making woman herself seemed to have gotten the hint, with Hillary Clinton attending a luncheon in a bright red pantsuit.
Now throughout the day, we'll just have to wait and see how many other politicians — and maybe celebrities too — get the hint and show their support of women and their rights and value worldwide by wearing red.
