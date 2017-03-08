At work right now, or maybe in the coffee shop this morning, you may have noticed — wearing shades of red, from crimson to scarlet to cherry.

That's because March 8 is International Women's Day, and this year it is also A Day Without a Woman, a nationwide call for women and their allies to strike, leaving business and workplaces a little bit emptier to show the power, impact and importance of women worldwide.

Of course not everyone can strike and take a day off work. So wearing red has become another form of action today, a sign of solidarity with women across the globe.

Already on social media, it's proven to be quite popular, with people across the world wearing red as a sign of support for the movement.

@JohnnysHouse I cant skip work, but I'm wearing red in honor of #InternationalWomensDay #ADayWithoutAWoman #WearRed

IWD2017 #internationalwomensday #WearRed #whoruntheworld #girls ????????????????????????

Standing storing with every woman today ! #InternationalWomensDay #wearRED

Don't think for a moment you can do this thing without me. #DayWithoutAWoman #wearred

As promised @womensmarch #WearRed #DayWithoutAWoman #WomensMarch #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2017 #HeForShe

Even yesterday, a history-making woman herself seemed to have gotten the hint, with Hillary Clinton attending a luncheon in a bright red pantsuit.

Hillary Clinton at the Girls Inc. luncheon in New York City on Tuesday Source: Getty Images

how many other politicians — and maybe celebrities too — get the hint show their support of women and their rights and value worldwide by wearing red.

W does A Day Without a Woman look like? Show us! Mic wants to see what your office looks like when women go on strike. Send your stories, photos and videos to ADayWithoutAWoman@mic.com and we may feature them in an article or on our social media channels.