In Tuesday night's episode of The Flash, Barry Allen and the rest of the team searched for answers regarding Savitar after Wally West started having visions of the evil speedster. And while we still do not know who Savitar is, we now do know how he escapes his imprisonment.

In "The Wrath of Savitar," Wally's visions of the self-proclaimed "god of speed" cause him to lose faith in his ability to protect Iris. And with his confidence in a downward spiral, Wally unilaterally attempts to stop Savitar for good by throwing the last remaining piece of the Philosopher's Stone into the Speed Force.

Unfortunately, it is revealed that Savitar has been playing Team Flash from the beginning, as he has been trapped in the Speed Force since an encounter with Barry Allen in the future. And what is the only thing that can set him free? The last piece of the Philosopher's Stone. Dammit, Wally!

Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Tom Felton as Julian Albert Source: Bettina Strauss/The CW

After he coaxes Wally into throwing the stone into the Speed Force — with some good old-fashioned schoolyard reverse-psychology — Savitar escapes his imprisonment. Wally is then sucked into the Speed Force, taking Savitar's place for what could be an eternity.

In season three, episode 16 of The Flash, titled "Into the Speed Force," Barry will try and save Wally from his imprisonment by, well, essentially going into the Speed Force. Along the way, he will see quite a few faces from his past including Eddie Thawne, Leonard Snart and Ronnie Raymond. It also appears that Black Flash may be making a horrifying appearance.

Need a little more info to hold you over for the week? Here is the official synopsis for "Into the Speed Force," via Comic Book:

Barry turns to the Speed Force — Desperate to stop Savitar and save his friends, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to the speed force for answers. H.R. (Tom Cavanagh) gives Jesse (guest star Violett Beane) some advice.

Still looking for more The Flash? Check out the extended promo for season three, episode 16 below:

Season three, episode 16 of The Flash, titled "Into the Speed Force," will air Tuesday, March 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the CW.

