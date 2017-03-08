Rep. Maxine Waters casually let the world know that she's been fighting for women's rights for more than four decades in public office when she tweeted this photo of herself on stage with Coretta Scott King at the first National Women's Conference back in 1977:

Flashback: In 1977, I stood with Coretta Scott King at the 1st National Women's Conference #InternationalWomensDay

The longtime California congresswoman has emerged as one of Presidsent Donald Trump's most outspoken opponents since his election last November, , unequivocally, that she does not support the president.

Trump is lying again. He's calling Obama weak on Russia, but it was Trump who softened GOP platform language re: Russia's actions in Ukraine

If you haven't read Elle's R. Eric Thomas on some of Waters's most memorable moments of late, please do. You won't regret it.

Rep. @MaxineWaters is boycotting Trump's #JointAddress to Congress and is the first Democrat to do so. https://t.co/0eJGWE1Als

At 78, Waters isn't slowing down, proving that a lawmakers' fight for women's rights can and should be a career-long commitment.