There's no one way to participate in A Day Without a Woman.
As women across the country went on strike, their male colleagues were forced to reckon with their absence or close up shop entirely. Some women took to the streets for rallies and protests, while those who had to go to work wore red in solidarity. Meanwhile, many women-owned businesses stayed open, and would be the only places women spent their money on Wednesday.
Here's what a Day Without a Woman looks like so far:
Posters cropped up on New York City's Sixth Avenue on Wednesday, featuring President Donald Trump's infamous "grab them by the pussy" comments in full.
"You know I'm automatically attracted to beautiful...I just start kissing them," Trump said on the tape. "It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything...grab them by the pussy. You can do anything."
The posters have since been, for the most part, torn down.
One avenue over, hundreds of protesters marched in the streets, converging near Trump Tower.
Students on college campuses across the country held their own rallies:
Brunswick, Maine, residents — decked out in red — gathered on Wednesday to hear inspiring stories about women:
And the staff of an Ohio bookstore turned all male-authored fiction and poetry books backward to draw attention to a troublesome gender gap while spotlighting women's voices and contributions:
And, for good measure, there's this: