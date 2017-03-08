There's no one way to participate in A Day Without a Woman.

As women across the country went on strike, their male colleagues were forced to reckon with their absence or close up shop entirely. Some women took to the streets for rallies and protests, while those who had to go to work wore red in solidarity. Meanwhile, many women-owned businesses stayed open, and would be the only places women spent their money on Wednesday.

Here's what a Day Without a Woman looks like so far:

An East Harlem clothing store closed for A Day Without a Woman. Source: Claudia Torrens/AP

A Philadelphia restaurant shutters for A Day Without a Woman. Source: Matt Rourke/AP

North Park business, Simply Local, shuts its doors today in honor of #DayWithoutAWoman. 55 vendors in store are women-run businesses. #nbc7

Posters cropped up on New York City's Sixth Avenue on Wednesday, featuring President Donald Trump's infamous "grab them by the pussy" comments in full.

"You know I'm automatically attracted to beautiful...I just start kissing them," Trump said on the tape. "It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything...grab them by the pussy. You can do anything."

The posters have since been, for the most part, torn down.

Posters of Donald Trump displayed on Sixth Ave. in New York City on Wednesday Source: Imgur

Courtesy of Mike S.

One avenue over, hundreds of protesters marched in the streets, converging near Trump Tower.

Another sign at the Women's Strike gathering in NYC, near Trump Tower. #InternationalWomensDay #adaywithoutwomen

InternationalWomensDay great to be in NYC listening to inspiring stories at the women's march/strike.

A woman holds a sign at the NYC rally. Source: Claire Lampen/Mic

Students on college campuses across the country held their own rallies:

About 20 people (and a dog) are at the "A Day Without a Woman" protest happening on Mckeldin Mall right now @thedbk

A Day Without a Woman" rally being held at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College on International Womens day. More on @8NEWS tonight

Brunswick, Maine, residents — decked out in red — gathered on Wednesday to hear inspiring stories about women:

More than a hundred women gathered in Brunswick for 'A Day Without A Woman' to hear inspiring stories of females.

And the staff of an Ohio bookstore turned all male-authored fiction and poetry books backward to draw attention to a troublesome gender gap while spotlighting women's voices and contributions:

In honor of Women's History Month, we shelved the books written by men backwards.

And, for good measure, there's this: