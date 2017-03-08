Singer Ed Sheeran will be hitting the road and touring 48 cities in North America this summer, he announced via Instagram Wednesday. Last week, the Grammy award-winning pop crooner released his third studio album Divide. Here is how to see Sheeran and his guitar will play popular cuts off the album, such as "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill," live in the coming weeks. There is no word yet on who will be opening for Sheeran during the tour.
How to buy tickets
Presale for the Ed Sheeran world tour begins Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m. in each city's respective time zone, according to Sheeran's blog. Fans have until Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. Eastern to sign up for presale registration in order to get access to the early bird tickets. General sale begins on Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. More information on how to buy tickets for specific cities can be found at EdSheeran.com.
Cities and dates
Ed Sheeran will be kicking off his tour in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 29 and will wrap up his performances on Oct. 6 in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is a full list of tour dates, as shared via Sheeran's blog:
June 29: Kansas City, Missouri – Sprint Center
June 30: Des Moines, Iowa – Wells Fargo Arena
July 1: St. Paul, Minnesota – Xcel Energy Center
July 7: Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre
July 9: Buffalo, New York – Keybank Center
July 11: Philadelphia – Wells Fargo Center
July 14: Uncasville, Connecticut – Mohegan Sun Arena
July 15: Uncasville, Connecticut – Mohegan Sun Arena
July 18: Quebec City, Quebec – Videotron Centre
July 19: Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
July 22: Winnipeg, Manitoba – MTS Centre
July 23: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – SaskTel Centre
July 25: Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place
July 28: Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
July 29: Tacoma, Washington – Tacoma Dome
July 30: Portland, Oregon – Mode Center
Aug. 1: Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center
Aug. 2: Oakland, California – Oracle Arena
Aug. 4: Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena
Aug. 5: Glendale, Arizona – Gila River Arena
Aug. 6: San Diego, California – Valley View Casino Center
Aug. 10: Los Angeles, California – Staples Center
Aug. 15: Denver, Colorado – Pepsi Center
Aug. 17: Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center
Aug. 18: Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center
Aug. 19: Houston, Texas – Toyota Center
Aug. 22: San Antonio, Texas – AT&T Center
Aug. 25: Duluth, Georgia – Infinite Energy Center
Aug. 29: Tampa, Florida – Amalie Center
Aug. 30: Miami, Florida – American Airlines Arena
Aug. 31: Orlando, Florida – Amway Center
Sept. 2: Raleigh, North Carolina – PNC Arena
Sept. 3: Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center
Sept. 5: Charleston, South Carolina – North Charleston Center
Sept. 7: Louisville, Kentucky – KFC YUM! Center
Sept. 8: Indianapolis, Indiana – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Sept. 9: Cleveland, Ohio :Quicken Loans Arena
Sept. 12: Omaha, Nebraska – CenturyLink Center
Sept. 15: Chicago, Illinois – Allstate Arena
Sept. 17: St. Louis, Missouri – Scottrade Center
Sept. 19: Washington, D.C. – Verizon Center
Sept. 22: Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden
Sept. 26: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 27: Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 29: Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center
Sept. 30: Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center
Oct. 3: Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena
Oct. 6: Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena
