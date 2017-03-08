International Women's Day is observed around the world on March 8, and for countless women and their allies, the U.N.-designated day is an opportunity for protest, celebration and unity.

Here are just a few of the powerful images from International Women's Day rallies, demonstrations and observances across the globe.

Melbourne, Australia

Women's Day demonstrators in Melbourne. Source: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

In Melbourne, thousands of women and their allies marched on the city's Parliament house in a massive Women's Day march for, among other goals, economic and reproductive justice, an end to racism and violence against women and transgender and disability rights.

New Delhi, India

Women's Day demonstrators in New Delhi. Source: MONEY SHARMA/Getty Images

In New Delhi, 200 women took part in a mass self-defense technique training led by Delhi police as part of Women's Day in the city, according to Getty.

Toulouse, France

Women's Day demonstrators in Toulouse. Source: REMY GABALDA/Getty Images

In the city of Toulouse, women and their allies marched for International Women's Day carrying signs like the one seen above, which translates to "We want rights, not flowers," according to Getty.

Islamabad, Pakistan

Women's Day demonstrators in Islamabad. Source: Anjum Naveed/AP

In Islamabad, women and allies rallied and held signs calling for an end to violence against women as a part of International Women's Day observances, the Associated Press reported.

Manila, Philippines

Women's Day demonstrators in Manila. Source: Aaron Favila/AP

In Manila, protesters rallied against violence against women and the death penalty, the AP reported, which the Philippine House of Representatives recently moved to reinstate.

Pristina, Kosovo

Women's Day demonstrators in Pristina. Source: Visar Kryeziu/AP

In Kosovo, people observed International Women's Day by marching for gender equality and against violence against women. One woman marched with a sticker across her forehead reading, "We march, we don't celebrate," according to the AP.

7. Sanaa, Yemen

Women's Day demonstrators in Yemen. Source: Hani Mohammed/AP

In Yemen, women gathered outside the U.N. building in Sanaa. The people in the photo above held a sign with the message: "Yemeni women die due to war and siege," the AP reported.

Kiev, Ukraine

Women's Day demonstrators in Kiev. Source: Sergei Chuzavkov/AP

In Kiev, women and their allies took to the streets on International Women's Day to march for gender equality.

Bucharest, Romania

A Women's Day demonstration in Bucharest. Source: Andreea Alexandru/AP

In Bucharest, advocates observed International Women's Day by honoring women who had been killed by their partners, the AP reported. Flowers and cards bearing the names and causes of death of the victims were read out during the event, which was titled, "If one falls, we all fall."

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Women's Day demonstrators in Buenos Aires. Source: Victor R. Caivano/AP

In Buenos Aires, women observed the day with a one-hour strike, during which time they took to the streets. Organizers reportedly encouraged women to gather and picket, march and bang on pots and pans.

Tbilisi, Georgia

Protesters in Tbilisi. Source: Shakh Aivazov/AP

In Tbilisi, demonstrators rallied to support LGBTQ rights on International Women's Day, the AP reported, holding signs advocating for trans women and reproductive justice.

Rabat, Morocco

Women's Day demonstrators in Rabat. Source: FADEL SENNA/Getty Images

In Rabat, women and allies marched in the streets on International Women's Day in a protest advocating for gender equality, Getty reported.

By Wednesday afternoon, even as International Women's Day gatherings ended for the day in some parts of the world, they were only just beginning in others.

What does A Day Without a Woman look like? Show us! Mic wants to see what your office looks like when women go on strike. Send your stories, photos and videos to ADayWithoutAWoman@mic.com and we may feature them in an article or on our social media channels.