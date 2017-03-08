Not even Remy Ma's "ShETHER" hit job, which has been buzzing in the news for the past week and a half, could stop Nicki Minaj from continuing to add new jewels to her pop crown. Wednesday, on International Women's Day, Billboard broke the news that Minaj, the Trini rap phenomenon, has now tied the record previously held solo by Aretha for most hot 100 hits among women.

The song that did it for Minaj? Her and Gucci Mane's "Make Love," the song that includes the suspected (though possibly misinterpreted) disses against Remy Ma that encouraged her to reignite her Minaj beef in a big way.

To Minaj's credit, to have a song lashing out at all your rivals be the one that lands you in the history books alongside Queen Aretha, is a hell of a way to silence the haters.

Silence those haters, Nicki. Source: Giphy

Aretha and Nicki have 73 entries apiece, with Taylor Swift sitting at no. 2 with 70 entries. Rihanna also just moved up a notch on the list, with her and Future's "Selfish" debuting at No. 37 on the charts, surpassing Madonna to take the no. 3 seat.

In keeping with the emphasis hip-hop places on collaboration, Minaj is only the top-billing artist on 29 of her charting hits; she's a featured artist on the 44. Franklin, on the other hand is the lead artist on all 73 of her hits, operating in a time in which feature billing was not a common practice.

Both queens are still a ways behind the most charting acts of all time. The TV show Glee actually holds that title, with 207 hits. Lil Wayne, at 133, and Drake, at 132, follow up at No. 2 and 3. Nicki and Aretha are tied for No. 10 on that chart. By the end of 2017, Minaj will likely have significantly extended her lead.

She has an album due out soon, and considering the way that big name pop albums have taken to charting en masse, she will easily extended her lead away from Franklin and towards unseating the men (and TV show) at the top.

More Nicki Minaj news and updates

Mic has ongoing coverage of Queen Nicki Minaj's reign. Read an analysis of her latest charting song "Make Love," a rundown of her best quotes shutting down sexism and speaking fierce, feminist truths and a clip of her roasting Donald Trump for his "Bad Hombres" comment from the third presidential debate. Check out a run down of eight songs that prove she's the queen of rap and a look at everything we know about her coming album.