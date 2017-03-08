You asked, and we answered! The No. 1 most requested topic since the start of the Payoff podcast has been budgets: how to make a good one and how to actually stick to it. Hint: Keep it simple and start sooner rather than later.

In this episode, our hosts Antonia Cereijido and Chris Duffy talk about their own budget successes and failures. Then they get real-deal advice from an expert: Erin Lowry, a budgeting guru also known online and in print as the Broke Millennial.

To cap off our budget-friendly frenzy, we learn about a very different type of budget currently being put together: President Donald Trump's proposed federal budget.

