Women's March co-organizers Linda Sarsour, Tamika D. Mallory, Bob Bland and Carmen Perez were arrested for protesting outside of Trump International Hotel in New York City on International Women's Day, according to the Women's March official Twitter page.

Some of us have been arrested #DayWithoutAWoman

The arrest took place at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sarsour and Mallory were marching toward the hotel, which is located in Columbus Circle, where they reportedly intended to form a human chain around the building. Thirteen demonstrators had been reportedly arrested at Columbus Circle, a NYPD spokesman told Patch. Another NYPD spokesman, however, could not immediately confirm to Mic how many were arrested or any charges made.

A Women's March representative told the Hollywood Reporter that out of thirteen arrested, eleven were organizers of the Day Without Women's March.

"Today, the national leaders of the Women's March gathered with allies and those participating in the day's actions for a show of solidarity and revolutionary love," the rep told the Hollywood Reporter. "After a peaceful protest in New York City in honor of A Day Without a Woman, 11 organizers were arrested by the New York City Police Department in an act of civil disobedience outside of Trump International Hotel & Towers."

Many groups across the country are participating in women's strikes and protests in honor of International Women's Day.

On Dec. 3, 2015, Sarsour and Mallory were both arrested during a peaceful demonstration while participating in the Eric Garner protests in New York City, which took place o

Linda Sarsour was just arrested outside Trump International for disorderly conduct. https://t.co/SOais39G7L

Feb. 08, 2017, 3:39 p.m.: This story has been updated.