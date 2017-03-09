India Gants, the 20-year-old marketing and promotions employee from Seattle, is the winner of the 23rd season of America's Next Top Model.

The purple-haired beauty's victory took her by surprise, scoring a $100,000 deal with Rimmel London, a one-year talent contract with VH1 and a fashion spread in Paper magazine. So it's time to get to know the woman the fashion world will now be seeing on a regular basis.

1) Career kick-start

Gants said she never thought about modeling — in fact, she wore "really dorky glasses" as a teenager — but after a classmate told her she was beautiful, her perspective changed.

Gants told People, "One girl in high school told me I was beautiful and I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, no one's ever called me beautiful other than my family.' And she's like, 'Hey, you should try modeling.' And that was the first glimpse of like, 'Oh, my gosh, really? What? Me?'"

2) Body-positive behind the scenes

"Being on the show, these girls really helped me with my body image oddly enough," Gants told People. "I've been in the modeling industry for a while now, and my definition of beauty was just totally skewed by being in the industry so long."

According to Gants, contestants on the show praised women of all different shapes and sizes. "They actually really helped me with embracing things about myself that maybe I didn't like as much beforehand," Gants explained.

3) New friends off-camera

Gants, who said she didn't have a lot of female friends when she first started the show, ended the season with "lifelong girlfriends." She told People, "The girls are really sweet and they're lifelong friends of mine, even though it may not appear so on the show. They're all good girls."

While being interviewed by King 5 News (a local Seattle station), Gants revealed that she used her exposure on the show to help run a charity fashion show in Seattle. The event raised $16,000 for Kiwanis Camp Casey, a summer camp for children with physical disabilities, where Gants volunteered as a teenager.