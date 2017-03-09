The Samsung Galaxy S8 announcement is around the corner, as the South Korean company is slated to unveil the new smartphone on March 29 in New York City. Thus far, little is known about the device — but a lot of speculation has been made regarding size and specs.

The Galaxy S8 series is rumored to be coming in two sizes: a 5.7-inch display option and the S8 Plus with a 6.2-inch screen. Both models are said to come with a Snapdragon 835 processor, a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera and iris-scanning technology. The S8 Plus will come equipped with a better battery — a 3,750 mAh battery as opposed to the S8's 3,250 mAh battery — and have a QHD Super AMOLED screen that will take up 83% of the device's front panel.

We now have a better idea of what those sizes could look like, thanks to Steve Hemmerstoffer — also known as @OnLeaks — who created images comparing the Samsung Galaxy S8, the Galaxy S8 Plus, the Note 7, the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S6, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7.

The S8 is the successor to the Galaxy S7, which was announced and released in 2016. The S7 featured a 5.1-inch screen and did not have a "Plus" model — instead, there was the Galaxy S7 Edge, which had a 5.5-inch screen. In comparison, if rumors are to be believed, then the S8's smallest model will be bigger than the largest S7 device. Both S8 devices will have better batteries than the S7, which featured a 3000 mAh battery.



The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are smaller than the upcoming Galaxy S8. Source: Ahn Young-joon/AP

One of the S8's biggest competitors in 2017 will be the iPhone 8, set for release during the 10-year anniversary of the iPhone. According to a recent report from Nikkei Asian Review, the upcoming iPhone will come in three configurations, the base of which will reportedly have a 5.8-inch edgeless OLED display and improved battery life. It will also be "bezel-less," according to 9to5Mac.

Should the iPhone 8 really have a 5.8-inch display, it would be the largest iPhone screen to date, though only slightly larger than the S8. That said, according to Forbes, the 5.8-inch display may not all be usable. Instead, 5.15 inches will be usable with the remainder serving as a "function," a feature similar to the Touch Bar on the new line of MacBook Pros.



