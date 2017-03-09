The night before the first day of this Congress, Republicans voted to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics. The office is the independent watchdog of actions taken by members Congress. The GOP recanted after backlash from House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Donald Trump tweet and angry calls from voters. The way Republicans treated the Office of Congressional Ethics mimics how they're now attacking another nonpartisan watchdog: the Congressional Budget Office.

The CBO is an arcane government office with a simple task: Provide nonpartisan analysis of bills under consideration by Congress. While the OGE deals with ethics, the CBO is a watchdog on finance. The office is not flawless; it predicted the Affordable Care Act would cover more people than it did and cost more than it did. Yet the "scoring" of legislation conducted by the CBO offers an independent appraisal of what a bill will cost and what it will do before it goes into effect. CBO reports are regularly cited by Democrats, Republicans and the media. Now-Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price chose (and praised) the current head of the CBO.

But now top Republicans are attacking the CBO, questioning the office's ability to independently evaluate the facts. "If you're looking at the CBO for accuracy, you're looking at the wrong place," press secretary Sean Spicer said. The No. 3 Republican in the House said "unelected bureaucrats in Washington" will not delay the health care bill. The attack comes ahead of the CBO's scoring of the American Health Care Act. That scoring, expected Monday, will offer the best prediction of how much the act will cost and whether it will lead to a loss in health insurance.

Ignoring the CBO could impact millions of people. By teeing up the press and voters for bad news on Monday, the White House and Republican leaders are preparing to move forward independent of the CBO score. One House committee, without full knowledge of the bill's impact, has already approved the bill. The parliamentary procedure Republicans are using will allow the AHCA to pass the Senate with 51 votes, but the bill cannot increase the federal deficit after 10 years. That means Republicans need the CBO to say the health care plan will not increase costs for the federal government.

Politically, the GOP fears the CBO will say the bill would reduce the number of people who receive health insurance. Meanwhile, health care experts across the political spectrum are sure the plan will cut coverage.

Attacking the CBO is not a unified Republican position. Especially in the Senate, where Republicans can only afford two defections to pass the act, GOP politicians are asking their House colleagues — and the White House — to pump the brakes. Longtime Trump supporter Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas said Thursday, "To my friends in the House: pause, start over. Get it right, don't get it fast." That came as Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine told Yahoo that the current bill will not be "well-received" in the Senate.

A vote on the health care plan is expected in the full House as early as next week, though GOP opposition in the Senate and among grassroots conservatives seems likely to slow or stall those efforts. A slowdown would give Republicans time to evaluate the CBO's prediction of the bill's impact before rushing the plan forward. The president often stretches or creates the truth. But ignoring the facts on health care reform would break a core Trump campaign promise — and possibly lead to millions of Americans losing health insurance.

