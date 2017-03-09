Over 100,000 Game of Thrones fans tuned into the HBO show's official Facebook page on Thursday to find out the season seven premiere date. The site launched a live video to make the announcement, but the video hit a glitch 15 minutes in. The live video shut off without revealing the premiere date for the highly anticipated seventh season, and the page posted a note for fans: "We will be back and ready for more fire soon #GoTS7."

The Facebook Live video began with a large block of ice that appeared to hold the premiere date for season seven. Facebook users were supposed to type the word "FIRE," which would trigger a flame to melt the ice and reveal the date. After 15 minutes, the ice block was still no closer to revealing the date.

The page has since updated their video, posting the following message for viewers: "Dracarys! There's so much fire from the realm. We're back and ready for more." A second flame joined the first one to speed along the process — but just like the first live video, the second one also cut out.

Can someone put some love-making music behind the Game of Thrones release date ice video? https://t.co/vmVIQGFYMg

I blame PriceWaterhouseCoopers #GoTS7

Watching ice melt is the new watching paint dry. Thanks @GameOfThrones. #GOTS7

Live stream stopped, still no date. Watched a block of ice melt for nearly an hour. I think I have a serious GoT addiction! #GoTS7

Shortly before 3 p.m. Eastern, the page posted a third video.

Thursday, March 9, 2:55 p.m. Eastern: This story has been updated.