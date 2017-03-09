That's their bad.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee apologized Thursday for going off on a 20-year-old cancer patient's "Nazi" haircut in a piece on last month's Conservative Political Action Conference.

"We deeply apologize for offending @_that_kyle in our CPAC segment," the show tweeted, tagging the 20-year-old Kyle Coddington. "We only learned of his condition today & have removed him from the piece."

We deeply apologize for offending @_that_kyle in our CPAC segment. We only learned of his condition today & have removed him from the piece.

Megan Coddington, Kyle's sister, called Bee out on Twitter Thursday after Full Frontal singled out her brother in the segment on CPAC, a national gathering for young conservative activists.

"This year, the bow ties were gone, replaced by Nazi hair, Nazi hair, Nazi hair," the show's narration track said over an image of Kyle checking his phone at the conference.

"When @iamsambee makes fun of your brother for having 'Nazi hair'," Megan tweeted, along with a screenshot of the clip. "He actually has stage 4 brain cancer, but whatever floats your boat."

When @iamsambee makes fun of your brother for having "Nazi hair." He actually has stage 4 brain cancer, but whatever floats your boat.

Kyle himself took a more self-deprecating tone, asking that the show delete the episode because it made him "look like a balding potato."

@iamsambee ???????????? Please delete this episode. I look like a balding potato.

He also retweeted a post from conservative Outset magazine, where he's a contributor, that trashed Bee's "grotesque mocking."

We are appalled by @iamsambee's grotesque mocking and we stand behind our contributor, @_that_kyle https://t.co/36P1WCHxNP

The Outset piece noted he "recently completed his first round of chemotherapy and radiation."

This year's CPAC, held just outside Washington, included an impassioned speech from American Conservative Union leader Dan Schneider in which he rejected hateful rhetoric from the alt-right.

CPAC organizers also ejected white nationalist leader Richard Spencer from the venue for spewing hate after he showed up and held an impromptu news conference.

A GoFundMe page in support of Kyle's cancer treatment quotes him as saying he's hopeful about beating the disease:

So for those of you who don't know, this past Friday (12.16.2016) I was given the diagnosis I didn't want to hear. It seems that I have stage 4 glioblastoma. It's a very aggressive type of brain cancer. Currently, there is no cure, but there is a chance. The doctor said it all depends on how hard we go after it, and how my body responds to the treatment. I fully believe that God is still in the miracle-making business as well! I'm putting complete trust in God and I know regardless of the outcome, I'll be healed one way or another! Please continue to keep me in your thoughts and prayers. Thanks ya'll!

The effort had raised more than $6,800 as of Thursday afternoon.

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" is listed as a donor to Kyle Coddington's GoFundMe page. Source: GoFundMe

Among the contributions: A $1,000 gift listed as coming from "Full Frontal" with the message, "We wish you the best, Kyle!"

Kyle wrote on Facebook, "This has been an extremely interesting day!"