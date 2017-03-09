Multiple people were injured during an ax attack at a train station in Dusseldorf, Germany on Thursday, the Associated Press reported. A federal police spokesman said two suspects had been arrested in connection with the attack.

More suspected attackers are believed to be at large, police spokesman Rainer Kerstiens told the AP.

Kerstiens estimated around five people were injured.

The motive for the rampage wasn't immediately clear, but the incident sparked chaos at the station in Dusseldorf, a city of about 594,000 in western Germany.

Breaking: Man with axe chased by police in Dusseldorf. Station closed . I am in the train things look bad #police #terror

Stay away from #Dusseldorf train station crazy man with #axe on the lose .. :(

The German news outlet Bild reported heavily armed police flooding the station. The outlet quoted a transit agent describing the scene after a man leaped out of a car and went on the attack.

"There was blood everywhere," the agent said.

Mann schlägt mit Axt um sich: Verletzte am Hauptbahnhof #Duesseldorf! https://t.co/G8So1R9t3Z

NBC News noted that the attack comes less than a year after "three Syrian men believed to be affiliated with ISIS were arrested on suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack in Dusseldorf."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.