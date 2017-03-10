A constitutional court has forced out South Korean President Park Geun-hye amid a government corruption scandal that has roiled the nation.

BREAKING: South Korea's Constitutional Court rules to formally end impeached President Park Geun-hye's rule.

"The verdict puts South Korea at a historic juncture, with many hoping it will be a harbinger of reform in a nation plagued by graft and cronyism," the Financial Times reported as news of the ouster, which leaves Park open to potential criminal charges, circled the globe.

Park is the daughter of former President Park Chung-hee, who seized power in a 1961 military coup.

She became South Korea's first woman leader after winning the 2012 election with 51.6% of the vote, defeating former human-rights lawyer Moon Jae-in.

Park also now has the dubious distinction of being the nation's first democratically elected leader to be expelled from the Blue House.

Park now goes down in history as not only South Korea's first woman president but the first to be impeached from office

Demonstrators have taken to the streets by the hundreds of thousands to demand Park's removal and anti-corruption reforms.

A masked protester demonstrates against South Korea's Park Geun-hye. Source: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

The ruling, reached Friday in South Korea, upheld a December legislative vote to impeach Park. She could now see prosecutors go after her for allegedly using her office to engage in bribery and extortion in partnership with close friend Choi Soon-sil.

Both Choi, w have denied trading government favors for kickbacks, according to the BBC. The scandal has also engulfed a group of executives at tech giant Samsung.

S. Korea must hold election within 2 months as court rules to formally end impeached President Park Geun-hye's rule. https://t.co/FahFEd11xa

In the wake of the court ruling, South Korea must elect a new president within 60 days," the New York Times reported. "The acting president, Hwang Kyo-ahn, an ally of Ms. Park's, will remain in office in the interim."

Park's expulsion comes at a critical time in U.S. relations with South Korea.

The United States is the process of assembling a missile defense system, THAAD, in South Korea to counter North Korean missile launches.