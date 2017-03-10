On Friday, activists across the country will begin protesting and rallying in Washington, D.C., to "demand that indigenous rights be respected" over the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

Other activists will also be marching and rallying for and against other causes in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and New York City.

Here's what is happening this weekend:

Los Angeles

#N #NoKXL National March

Friday, March 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. , Pershing Square

Trump is taking away the peoples victories against these deadly pipelines!

Disregarding the sovereignty of Native People and the safety of the fresh water for millions of people.



We are calling for all the environmental organizations and individuals to help bring out the masses and demonstrate our opposition to both of these pipelines and the censoring of climate change facts.



It's time for the people to invest in renewable energy! Its time to respect the treaties! Its time for the people to come out in force!

Washington, D.C.

Native Nations Rise: Rise With Standing Rock

Friday, March 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, National Mall

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and indigenous grassroots leaders call on our allies across the United States and around the world to peacefully March on Washington, D.C.



We ask that you rise in solidarity with indigenous peoples across the world and demand that indigenous rights be respected. This is not about one tribe but all Native nations.



Standing Rock and Native peoples from across Turtle will lead a march in prayer and action in Washington, D.C. on March 10, 2017.

No Nazis in D.C.: Protest Richard Spencer's Neo-Nazi Think Tank

Saturday, March 11, . EST, Market Square Fountain

"Alt-right" Neo Nazi Richard Spencer recently opened an office of his white supremacist think tank the National Policy Institute in Alexandria, Virginia. We will rally together to show these nazis that they are NOT welcome in our community, that their perverted, violent racist ideology has no place in our society and that they should prepare to meet coordinated, powerful peaceful resistance should they try to operate in Washington, D.C.



Join us as we will rally in Market Square in Old Town Alexandria, right down the street from their new office building. We're working on finalizing a program of speeches and performances from local political leaders, activists and artists. We are deeply committed to fostering intersectional resistance and an intersectional program for this event — so if you are a resident of D.C., Virginia or Maryland and are a member of a marginalized group and want to speak out against Richard Spencer, the neo-nazi "alt-right" or any other issue important in your community, please send this event a message.

D of Love March

Saturday, March 11, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST, , Emery Recreation Center

Join us on Saturday, March 11, as we march and celebrate with local artists, musicians and community members to celebrate our diverse neighborhoods. Featuring musical acts Elena y Los Fulanos, Lilo, Ethiopian Dance and many more!



The Love March seeks to support diversity and inclusion in our community. We will march on Saturday March 11 not downtown, but right through some of D.C.'s most diverse communities along Georgia Ave. NW starting at Georgia and Madison St. NW at the Emery Rec. Center and marching down to U St. ending at the African-American Civil War Memorial Site.



We will be making pledges to support local, small, especially minority-owned businesses, connecting to local organization who already work to support diversity and inclusion in our communities and discussing the important work ahead to maintain diversity as a source of strength in D.C. and how we can make it clear to all of our neighbors that "whoever you are, wherever you're from, we stand together as neighbors."

Concerned Citizens For LGBT Safety and Rights

Sunday, March 12, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT, Lafayette Square

The LGBT community is very vulnerable right now. This march is to rally behind the community and promote safety for the LGBT community, as well as promote preservation of the right to live a happy life with dignity. Assembly will be at Lafayette Square right across from the White House off Pennsylvania Avenue between 15th Street, N.W. and 17th Street, N.W. at 10:00 a.m. March will begin promptly at 10:45 up to Logan Circle where a short rally will take place and information pamphlets will be available.

San Francisco

Native Nations March

Friday, March 10, 5 to 9 p.m. PST, San Francisco Federal Building

Idle No More SF Bay and tribal nations in the west are in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and indigenous grassroots leaders who are calling on our allies across the United States and around the world to peacefully march for Native American rights on March 10. We ask that you rise in solidarity with the indigenous peoples of the world whose rights protect Mother Earth for the future generations of all.



The march will begin at 5:00 p.m. at the Federal Building at 7th & Mission. There will be a short rally there before the march to the Civic Center. The rally at the Civic Center will include a traditional California indigenous opening with Corrina Gould, speakers on the history of Native Americans and the federal government, Native American leaders, and others.

New York City

Women in Rebellion! To Resist is Justified! Unite to Fight Trump

Saturday, March 11, 12 to 2 p.m. EST, Herald Square

"Women Rise & Organize" intergenerational and international roundtable at 2 p.m.



Solidarity Center (147 W 24th St. between 6th and 7th Avenues). Free refreshments and child care. All genders and gender preferences are welcome. Bring your banners, signs and noise makers.












