Camila Cabello takes off to Cuba with Pitbull and J Balvin in their new visual "Hey Ma," a song on the forthcoming Fate of the Furious soundtrack. Cabello and Pitbull go dancing in the streets of the Caribbean island as the country's flags wave in the background. Watch the video below.

The above take is for the Spanish version of "Hey Ma." An English version of the song also appears on the soundtrack. Parts of the Fate of the Furious — the eighth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise — were filmed in Cuba, so "Hey Ma" gives a light preview of Cuba's presence in the movie ahead of its April 14 release.

Although the new collaboration brings Latin vibes to the Fate of the Furious album, the rest of the soundtrack is hip-hop heavy. Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo and Travis Scott's "Go Off" was the first single rolled out from the soundtrack in March. Other hip-hop artists on board include Migos, Young Thug and 2 Chainz.

Like the movie, the Fate of the Furious soundtrack is expected to drop April 14, according to iTunes. Take a look at the full tracklist below:

1. Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa & PnB Rock — Gang Up

2. Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo & Travis Scott — Go Off

3. G-Eazy & Kehlani — Good Life

4. PnB Rock, Kodak Black & A Boogie Wit da Hoodie — Horses

5. Migos — Seize The Block

6. YoungBoy Never Broke Again — Murder (feat. 21 Savage) [Remix]

7. Bassnectar — Speakerbox (feat. Ohana Bam & Lafa Taylor) [F8 Remix]

8. Post Malone — Candy Paint

9. Kevin Gates — 911

10. Lil Yachty — Mamacita (feat. Rico Nasty)

11. Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, & Sage The Gemini — Don't Get Much Better

12. Pitbull & J Balvin — Hey Ma (feat. Camila Cabello) [Spanish Version]

13. Pinto "Wahin" & DJ Ricky Luna — La Habana (feat. El Taiger)

14. J Balvin & Pitbull — Hey Ma (feat. Camila Cabello)



