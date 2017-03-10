Former Food and Drug Administration official Scott Gottlieb is President Donald Trump's pick to become the new leader of the agency, according to multiple reports published Friday.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb is President Trump's choice to lead the Food and Drug Administration.

Gottlieb, 44, is a doctor and former deputy commissioner of the FDA who has served as a partner in a venture capital firm and a fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute since leaving the ranks of government.

"He has been the drug industry's preferred choice for the FDA job and has worked as a consultant to some of its companies," according to Bloomberg Politics, which cited sources naming Gottlieb as Trump's likely choice in a Friday morning story.

The FDA oversees a quarter of the U.S. economy, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and other areas of human and animal health.

As with many of Trump's cabinet selections, Gottlieb's emergence drew mixed reviews.

Pharmaceutical industry executives, according to the New York Times, breathed easier after hearing Trump would opt for Gottlieb because "another top contender, Jim O'Neill, held radical views that would have gutted standards for drug approval trials and testing."

But critics, NPR noted, still protest that Gottlieb is too cozy with the drug industry and may be overly anxious to deregulate it.