The Vampire Diaries series finale brought back many characters from the dead — but Emily Bennett was not one of them.

(Editor's note: Spoilers ahead for The Vampire Diaries series finale.)

To briefly recap The Vampire Diaries finale: Katherine succeeded in bringing hellfire to Mystic Falls, however, Bonnie came up with a plan to save everyone. She used her magic to bring the fire from Mystic Falls to the Armory, and was going to send it straight to hell with Katherine. The only problem is that she began to lose her strength halfway through the spell. It looked like the fire was going to consume Bonnie, but then her dead Gran appeared to lend a hand. Bonnie was soon surrounded by her dead witch ancestors, who gave her enough power to complete the spell.

Bonnie had her Gran on one side of her and Beatrice Bennett on the other. Over a dozen other Bennett witches were behind her, but noticeably missing was Emily Bennett.

Actress Bianca Lawson, who has appeared in shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Pretty Little Liars (and is also Beyoncé's step-sister), portrayed Emily for six episodes on The Vampire Diaries. She's appeared in multiple seasons, and Twitter wants answers as to why she wasn't involved in the series finale.

Why is Bianca Lawson not there as Emily Bennett?

Why didn't we get Bianca Lawson? ???? #TVDForever

WHERE WAS BIANCA LAWSON THOUGH #TVD

Mostly they were sad at the missed opportunity.

Emily was missing from the Bennett line ????@BiancaLawson

@Damonslilwitch @BiancaLawson i just told myself she was somewhere hiding in the back. don't think too much on it or you'll just get sad

And one Twitter user pointed out that the addition of Lawson in the finale could have been a nice nod to Buffy the Vampire Slayer on the show's 20th anniversary.

@zsaclar would have liked to c Bianca Lawson come back as Emily. Little Buffy/Kendra shout out on Buffy 20th anniversary

Where was Emily? We may never know.

