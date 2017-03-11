Caroline Forbes may live on in another TV show. Although The Vampire Diaries ended on Friday night, the series kind of left Caroline's future open ended. Could actress Candice King be moving over to spinoff series The Originals?

(Editor's note: Spoilers for The Vampire Diaries series finale ahead.)

Look away! Source: Giphy

The Vampire Diaries concluded with newly married Stefan sacrificing his life in order to kill Katherine and save his loved ones. It was an emotional ending for a beloved character, but the finale showed Caroline seemingly finding peace by running the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted with Alaric. The former couple didn't get back together following Stefan's death, however, it looked like Caroline was being pursued by someone else — Klaus Mikaelson.

None of the Mikaelson family members made an appearance in the final episode, but Caroline did receive a letter and a hefty donation to the boarding school from the hybrid vampire.

Klaus' letter just confirmed it all. Caroline is his last love and he one day will be hers! #Klaroline

The note was written by The Originals writer Carina MacKenzie, who also confirmed that the end montage "took place years in the future."

I did! Kind of. Mine was too long to fit on the page so Julie did a slice-and-dice. But how did you know?!?! https://t.co/8mq8NLSBbd

Needless to say, Caroline and Klaus shippers were extremely pleased with the moment.

We did this guys. Because we never gave up all these years Caroline's last scene on TVD was about Klaus. ????

KLAROLINE WENT FROM FONDLY KLAUS TO YOURS KLAUS, I CAN'T BELIEVE THESE LEGENDS #TVDForever

BUT THE FACT THAT CAROLINE'S VERY LAST SCENE ON TVD AFTER 8 LONG SEASONS WAS HER READING KLAUS' LETTER WITH A SMILE ON HER FACE IM JUST #TVD https://t.co/m5VNy06bcd

That's why I love Klaus for Caroline though! He sent her a 3 million dollar check, that man supports and believes in his woman #Klaroline https://t.co/dqCloeSTaU

However long it takes. Yours, Klaus IM SHOOK!!! #KLAROLINE #TVDFOREVER #TVD

Some Twitter users are even speculating about King joining the cast of The Originals. There is no denying that they set up the move for Caroline perfectly.

waits for Caroline to appear on the originals* #tvdforever #TheOriginals

Also this better mean Caroline will show up on #TheOriginals in the future! #Klaroline #TVDForever ???

wait so Caroline is the only one outta them that stays alive forever? yeah she's definitely gonna be on the originals #TVDForever

I hope now that Caroline will be in the originals #TVDForever

But that is the beginning of another story. @julieplec #klaus #caroline #tvd #TVDForever #theoriginals ? Yes please! #Klaroline

If Caroline doesn't pop up in The Originals imma be pissed!!!! ????#tvdforever #karoline #TheVampireDiaries

Unfortunately there has been no confirmation of King joining the cast of The Originals — yet. Season four of the CW drama on March 17.

