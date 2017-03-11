Looks like fans of Frank Ocean won't have to wait another four years for new music.

On Friday night, singer Frank Ocean , "Chanel," in which Ocean discusses his own bisexuality and tackles expectations around masculinity.

"My guy pretty like a girl/ And he got fight stories to tell/ I see both sides like Chanel/ See on both sides like Chanel," Ocean sings on the song's opening verses.

Ocean's lyrics play with the reality of many femme queer men who learn to juggle being feminine and having to defend themselves from those who don't understand their femininity — much like the main character Chiron in the best-picture-winning film Moonlight.

Ocean's line, "I see both sides like Chanel," nods to his bisexuality, but also to the Chanel brand logo, which is two letter c's lined up back to back, facing opposite directions.

Queer Twitter users have been delighted by Ocean's track, and his open discussion of sexuality and femininity.

Frank Ocean had us starved for music for YEARS and is now blessing us back to back. Sorry for ever doubting you my king. https://t.co/u2uQMNWsng

when Frank Ocean releases music more than once within a 4 year time frame https://t.co/oEq2ennnDC

It's wild how Frank Ocean invented music

i don't know who frank ocean's boyfriend is but i bet he's beautiful

frank ocean king of bisexuals blessed us with this bisexual anthem in the middle of the night https://t.co/bBjlegfyXl

Frank ocean is the bisexual superstar the hip hop community needs

if you need me I'll be bathing in the queer bubble bath that is frank ocean's new single

My guy pretty like a girl." Unapologetically queer Frank Ocean is my fav.

Ocean dropped two full-length LPs within a few days of each other in August after several years of musical silence. He also garnered headlines earlier this year when he chose to boycott the Grammys and not to submit his work for awards consideration.