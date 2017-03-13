I the most bizarre comments to date about President Donald Trump's evidence-free allegation that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway suggested that the spying wasn't a wire tap at all.

Instead, she obliquely hinted that surveillance of Trump Tower could have been done by one of several means, including secret spy cameras in microwaves.

"What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other," Conway "You can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets — any number of different ways."

She added that the surveillance could have been done by "microwaves that turn into cameras."

Q: Do you know if Trump Tower was wiretapped? Kellyanne: There was an article this week-you can be spied on via a camera in your microwave https://t.co/rObFkIrLGG

Conway has given zero evidence to back up the claim — which Justice Department officials must provide evidence of to the House Intelligence Committee on Monday.

And on Monday morning she sought to clear her bizarre comments up in a tweet, saying her quip about secret spying microwaves "was about surveillance articles in news and techniques generally, not about campaign."

2/2: response to Bergen Record was about surveillance articles in news & techniques generally, not about campaign. Headline just wrong.

Still, on CNN Sunday, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) s Trump should either provide his evidence or "retract" the allegation.

"The president has one of two choices: either retract, or to provide the information that the American people deserve," McCain said.

It was the second weekend in a row that prominent Republicans had been asked about Trump's evidence-free Twitter accusations and the president — keeping the story in the news and overshadowing initiatives like his health care replacement plan. Not defending his claims reportedly makes Trump very angry.