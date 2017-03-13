White House press secretary Sean Spicer, in an incredible act of courage, stepped into a room full of conspicuous cameras.

The nation's political spokesman has refused to let journalists bring cameras into press briefings — so thank god for this citizen journalist who cornered Spicer in the Apple Store and asked him these million-dollar questions:

• "How does it feel to work for a fascist?"

• "Have you helped with the Russia stuff?" "

• "Are you a criminal as well?"

• "Have you committed treason too, just like the president?"

• "What can you tell me about Russia, Mr. Secretary?"

"I realized what an enormous opportunity it was to get answers without the protections normally given to Mr. Spicer," the woman who recorded Spicer, wrote in a Medium post regarding her encounter with him. "I was honestly quite nervous and wanted to come up with more cogent questions but did not have time to do so." Shree says she organized the famous D.C. protest against Betsy DeVos in February.

Since Spicer has refused to give televised briefings and often refuses to take questions from journalists, Shree's nearly one-minute Periscope video is a rare gem of insight. We, too, would like to know about the Russia stuff, Spicey.

Spicer's only response was: "Such a great country that allows you to be here," which Shree interpreted, as a person of color, to be a threatening statement coming from one of the most prominent political talking heads in the world.

"It's one thing to have a Twitter egg say you do not belong in America, it is quite another to have the press secretary of the United States of America do so," she wrote.