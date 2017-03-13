This week's Saturday Night Live was chock-full of memorable moments including the debut of Ivanka Trump's "Complicit" perfume and a sketch showing viewers a future in which an entirely unprepared Donald Trump faces an alien attack.

A lesser talked about moment happened after the show, during SNL's curtain call. Sandwiched between host Scarlett Johansson and musical guest Lorde, stood Cecily Strong wearing a five-word statement emblazoned on her chest: "Trans rights are human rights."

Thank you to Scarlett Johansson, @lorde, @AlecBaldwin and @jackantonoff! Goodnight! #SNL https://t.co/8kB7QK3xth

The small but poignant gesture likely in response to an epidemic of deadly transphobic violence: In the first two months of 2017, seven transgender women of color were reported killed.

Saturday Night Live doesn't exactly have a great track record when it comes to advocating for transgender people. Weekend Update host Colin Jost faced fervent backlash in Novembe

What the fuck is this @SNLUpdate

Nonetheless, Strong wearing an explicitly pro-trans-rights T-shirt on a stage as far-reaching as SNL's is a big damn deal.